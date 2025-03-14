Anitta Reveals Story Behind Skiing Shots with Maurico Umansky: 'We Became Good Friends'

Watch What Happens Live!/YouTube/Instagram

The Brazilian singer was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she was asked about her relationship with Umansky following those viral pics of her skiing with him in just a towel.

While appearing as a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday, the Brazilian singer was asked about those viral photos of her and Lele Pons skiing in Aspen in just their towels with the Buying Beverly Hills star back in December 2023.

"He's a great person," Anitta gushed after admitting she should've called Mauricio first to get their stories straight before dishing on their Aspen meeting. "I love Mauricio. Such a great guy."

Anitta revealed that she actually met Mauricio on the trip, and a fun friendship blossomed, with the pair partying their way through the Colorado ski town.

"I met him in Aspen that -- like one day before, no that day. One day before that craziness that I was skiing down in towels with my friend Lele [Pons]," she said. "'Cause Lele's crazy and I just say to the craziness."

Anitta said Mauricio was the one behind the camera, chronicling their time in Aspen, which in addition to skiing, including some drinks at the snowy resort.

"Mauricio was the video maker. We met -- I met him like that day, or the day before. Something like that," she shared.

When asked if she's still in touch with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' estranged husband, the "Envolver" singer said they are very much in communication.

"We always talk," Anitta revealed. "We became very good friends."

"Very good friends?" an inquisitive Cohen asked.

"No, we became good friends," Anitta clarified.

She also gave a quick no when asked if there was anything romantic that happened between the pair.

As for as her love life however, she kept coy when it comes to her relationship status, simply saying, "I don't know."

The viral photos were shared after Richards and Umansky shared the news of their separation in July 2023.

At the time, there were rumblings that Richards was romantically linked to country singer Morgan Wade, but the pair have repeatedly insisted that they're just friends.

Umansky, for his part, has been living the single life since the pair separated after 27 years of marriage, getting photographed holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, in October 2023 and getting papped in Greece sharing an airport kiss with Nikita Kahn the following summer.