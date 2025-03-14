Christina Haack Reveals How She and Kids Are Doing Without 'Negative' Ex Josh Hall

Instagram/Getty

Christina Haack feels like a "weight's been lifted" following her split from Josh Hall.

During an all-new episode of Christina on the Coast, the HGTV star opened up to her friend Cassie Schienle about how she and her family have been doing following her split from Hall.

"Because Josh is gone? Yes, A 220-lb. weight," Haack replied when asked if she feels lighter now that her third husband is out of her life. "The house is so much better, the kids are so happy. Like, everyone in this household is thriving and the kids truly are doing great."

Haack, who shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 5, with her second husband, Ant Anstead, said the energy in her family has shifted following their July 2024 split.

"Everyone's just doing better since he's gone ... just all that negative energy," she added.

While Haack is doing much better since the pair ended their marriage after almost three years, she said she did try and make it work before filing for divorce.

"I truly tried to make that work and tried to give him the self-help tools, tried to keep him busy and tried to say, 'Why don't we start flipping houses?' and all those things. No matter what, you can't make someone else happy; they can only make themselves happy," she shared.

Offering her longtime friend some words of support, Schienle told Haack "there's nothing" she could've done fix the rift between her and Hall.

"Look, I'm proud of you because I know that wasn't easy, to really step out of that situation that was so bad and so toxic. And then also know what you were about to go up against," she told Haack.

Reflecting on her relationship history, Haack admitted it's been tough undergoing another divorce.

"Three divorces? Of course I didn't want to get divorced for a third time," she admitted.

"Look, I know you love a relationship. You love to be in love. Not one thing has changed in our 25 years of friendship or knowing each other," Schienle told her. "For real, you have your beautiful children and a beautiful life and career. Alright, let's slow it down."

"Absolutely," Christina agreed before giving her friend a hug. "It's all going to be fine. Appreciate you."

The pair's split has been pretty messy since Hall filed for divorce from Haack in July 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The drama has played out both publicly and on Haack's other show with ex Tarek El Moussa, The Flip Off.

During the February 8 episode, Haack confided in her teammates on the show, contractor Michael Lange and designer Kylie Wing, after Lange asked her if she had court coming up soon.

"Court? Oh it got postponed because he made a horrible offer," Haack replied, referring to her ex. "He asked for $3.5 million from me."

The claim comes after Josh had denied her requested $65,000 per month in spousal support from the HGTV star back in October 2024, taking to social media to address what he called "false statements."

Before their breakup, Hall was supposed to be Haack's partner on The Flip Off as they competed against her first husband Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa in the house flipping showdown.

While Hall did appear in a few scenes at the beginning of the show to provide context for their breakup, Haack was happy it didn't go further than that, telling Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show's premiere, "It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him."