Will Smith Reunites with Fresh Prince Costar Tatyana Ali to Recreate Their Own 'Anxiety' Dance

Plus, the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costars enlisted the help from the song's creator -- Doechii!

Will Smith is taking advantage of his viral moment.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air linked up with the one and only Doechii to create the viral "Anxiety" track trend, which was inspired by his own iconic dance scene in the '90s sitcom.

However, to up the ante Smith also reunited with his former costar Tatyana Ali, who was also in the original scene.

In the trend, two people recreate a scene from the show in which Ali's Ashley is dancing in her room while listening to music in her headphones.

Smith's Will then creeps into her room behind her to join in on the fun, mimicking her dancing.

In the recent clip, Ali is again seen rocking headphones while listening to the "Anxiety" singer's song, before Smith walks in to recreate the moment. They are then joined by the 26-year-old rapper who dances her way into the room.

"Waited 35 years for this dance to trend," the 56-year-old wrote in the caption.

At the time of writing, the video already amassed 19.7 million views on TikTok and nearly 30 million views on Instagram and was only posted a handful of hours ago.

Many fans commented on the video including the likes of Kerry Washington and Meagan Good -- with Washington admitting, "Alright you won."

The original dance appeared at end of the pilot of Fresh Prince, which aired on Sept. 10, 1990.

This also isn't the first time Smith has connected with Doechii over the song. The superstar joined forces with Doechii for a trippy TikTok clip posted on Thursday (March 13), where he’s seen mouthing along to her viral "Anxiety" track in the mirror before taking his hood off. Then he turns around in the chair only to reveal her identity.

So we had to have known something was coming with these two!