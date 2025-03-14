Jack Quaid Gets Free Leg Wax from Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

"Oh my god...look at this patch!," Quaid exclaimed when seeing the results.

Things got a little hairy when Jack Quaid visited The Drew Barrymore Show.

In a preview clip from Monday's episode shared to Instagram, The Boys actor joined the 50-year-old talk show host to promote his new film, Novocaine ... and left with a free wax job.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The footage begins with Barrymore asking kindly, "We were wondering if .. maybe ... we could wax your leg."

After an audience member exclaimed, "C'mon Jack...C'mon," he agreed, saying, "Let's do it, let's do it...it's gonna happen. I've never waxed this before."

32-year-old actor then pulled up his pants and was very interactive with the crowd, saying, "Okay, calm down" when they reacted to his leg hair -- before both actors jokingly pointed out there was a lot of material to work with.

"This is what I'm talking about ... this is some good hair here," Barrymore expressed. "I'm not a professional. It's probably not what you want to hear right now."

Poking fun at the spontaneous moment, Quaid sarcastically said, "No, that was the exact thing I wanted to hear right now ... this is perfect."

Barrymore joked that she was going to replicate how pro-waxers do it, applying the goo with a stick and attempting to calm his nerves through the process.

But Quaid was taking it like a champ, stating, "This is quite relaxing."

Before pulling the wax strip, Barrymore remembered to also interview her guest and asked about the romantic gesture Quaid did for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day.

"I heard you. for Valentine's Day, did the most beautiful, sweet thing," she said.

"I did. Yeah, I did!" he said happily. "I wasn't in town so I wanted to surprise her with something. I didn't realize you can just hire a mariachi band to show up somewhere. So, they showed up to my apar-"

Before he could finish his sentence, however, Barrymore snatched the strip off his leg.

"Oh my god ... look at this patch!," Quaid squealed when seeing the final product. "That is smooth."

The actor even gave a shoutout to women who are very familiar with the waxing experience.