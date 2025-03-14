Why Macaulay Culkin Never Learned How to Drive or How Do Laundry

Getty

The Home Alone star may have catapulted to international fame at an early age -- but it's taken him a little longer to learn some normal day-to-day activities.

Macaulay Culkin hasn't quite learned how to be home alone just yet ... despite being 44 years old.

According to his fiancée, Brenda Song he didn't know how to do laundry or drive until much later in life.

"Mac is a very unique human," she shared on March 13 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"Being the most famous child actor in the world, he lived and grew up in hotels. He had just never really done laundry," she shared.

Song admitted she was "shooketh" and took on the challenge of "teaching him how to do laundry."

Laundry isn't the only task with which Culkin struggles, as the father of two "still doesn't know how to drive," the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum also claimed.

"I took him out to drive in our neighborhood -- I was terrified," she revealed. "This 44-year-old man driving for the first time? I was like, 'Nope!'"

The pair first met in 2014, after Song worked with mutual friend Seth Green on the TV show Dads, but didn't start dating until they filmed the indie movie Changeland. They now share two children, Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2.