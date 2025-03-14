Why Meagan Good Supported Fiancé Jonathan Majors Amid Assault Allegations & Conviction

Getty

Meagan Good is standing by her man.

In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Friday, Good shared why she supported her now-fiancée Jonathan Majors despite the allegations of abuse leveled against him.

"We didn't plan to start dating and we didn't plan to be seen out together," Good, who coupled up with the Marvel star in the spring of 2023, told the outlet. "But once we were in a relationship, it was like, 'Hey, this is what's happening.'"

Majors was arrested for the assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March 2023. He was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury as well as harassment in the second degree, after his December 2023 trial.

In that trial, Majors was also found not guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree. Still, he was fired by Marvel Studios immediately after a jury reached the verdict in his trial. Through it all, Good was by his side.

The Harlem actress, who supported Majors in private and by accompanying him to court each day of his two-week trial, said while there were concerns about how their relationship could impact her career, her belief in Majors and her love for him trumped all of that.

"People tend to move out of the way out of concern for their careers or their reputations," she continued. "To me, that's not real love. If you know someone and if you believe in someone, it's not conditional."

Good's comments come as Majors dropped a major bombshell about his own history with abuse in his profile in THR, telling the outlet he experienced "sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9."

Majors, who said his father left his family when he was 8, said that the abuse came from those closest to him: "people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f--ked up."

He only just shared what happened to him as a child with his mother in recent moments, telling THR she's since apologized for not being able to protect him.

"I'm like, 'It's not even an issue, mom. I just want you to know,'" he said of their conversation. "And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it's something that was in our family."

While his future as an actor is unsure, Majors has garnered support from some of his colleagues, including Michael B. Jordan who praised his friend for his "resilience" amid his legal woes.

"He's doing great, just got engaged. I'm proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it," Jordan told GQ last month. "I'm glad he's good. That's my boy."

Jordan also told The Hollywood Reporter that he'd be open to making Creed IV with Majors, "among other projects."

Whoopi Goldberg, who appeared alongside Majors in his first screen role, 2017's When We Rise, also advocated for the actor, telling THR, "You don't get to say sorry these days."

She continued, "He was arrested. He went to court. He did what he was supposed to do. I'm not sure what else there is."

Matthew McConaughey, who co-starred with Majors in the 2018's White Boy Rick told the outlet, "I've known and know him as someone who is continuously striving to improve as a human, a man and an actor. I believe in him."

And though Majors makes "no excuses" for his past indiscretions, he said that "by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself."

Which he is hopeful to do, telling the outlet that he is looking forward to a peaceful future where he, Good and his 11-year-old daughter Ella, who he fathered in a past relationship, can be at ease.

"Me and Meagan, maybe a couple kids and my girl, Ella, happy, at ease, not worried about anything," he said. "Do I hope to make more movies? Absolutely. That is my intention. But that's not my call. I don't have a studio. And I've given up control."