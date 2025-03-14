Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Drop Music Video for 'Sunset Blvd'

"You're my cherry pie, I don't care who knows it," Gomez sings in the track, before addressing Blanco's "big hard heart."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are sharing an intimate glimpse into their sexy and loving relationship.

On Friday, the newly-engaged couple released the new song and music video for "Sunset Blvd," the second single from their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First.

The video sets the scene with vintage-style footage of the real Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles, where Gomez, 32, is staring out a window with classy curls and a sexy red lip. The music video continues with moments of Gomez in different outfits, cheekily singing, "I know your awfully shy, but I can't wait to hold it, to hold that big, big hard heart."

Blanco, 37 makes a few appearances in the corners of the frame -- rocking a dark jean jacket -- as well as in miniature form, as his fiance admires him in a beautiful blue light with starry skies.

Gomez shared to her Instagram that the song was inspired by the beginning of their relationship. She wrote, “Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it's also the title of our next song together.”

The duo recently sat down with Interview Magazine to discuss their upcoming album and collaboration.

When the couple were asked if they were ever scared to do an album together, they shared the same sentiment. "We said at the beginning, “If this ever is weird, we cancel it f--king immediately," Blanco said.

Gomez, meanwhile, said Blanco was able to bring her comfort when starting the process.

"I definitely didn't feel any sort of pressure. I was maybe just nervous with jitters in the beginning, and then slowly but surely it was happening and it sort of fell into place with a lot of hard work and love," the Emilia Perez actress said.

The couple also revealed that they created the album from the comfort of their home.

"We also just made it in this house. We weren’t going to a studio every day. I’d be like, “Hey, I have this cool chord thing.” Then she’d come in. We weren’t like, “Today’s the studio. We’re going to write this song and that.” So many times it was so hodgepodge," Blanco shared.