Sharon Stone Claims She Was Cast & Removed 'Unexpectedly' From 'Another Simple Favor'

The actress' alleged casting in the sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick had not been announced, with Stone claiming she was cut from the film "for no reason at all."

Time to pour a martini -- Sharon Stone has dropped a bombshell claim about the upcoming film Another Simple Favor.

On Thursday, E! News shared a video on Instagram about the A Simple Favor sequel stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's appearance at the film's premiere at SXSW last weekend.

In the comments section, Stone, 67, claimed that she had been cast in Another Simple Favor -- which had not been previously reported -- and that she had been "unexpectedly" removed from the film.

"I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it 👏👏👏👏," she commented.

As previously mentioned, Stone's alleged casting in Another Simple Favor had not been announced. TooFab has reached out to director Paul Feig for comment, but has yet to hear back.

E! News' Instagram post, which was a collaboration post with E!'s online series, Hot Goss , featured the show's hosts, Eyal Booker and Lonnie Marts, sharing their thoughts on fan speculation that there's drama between Lively and Kendrick.

Stone's comment didn't go unnoticed by Booker, who invited the actress to appear on his show, in which he and Marts chat in a sauna.

"@sharonstone there's always a spot for you in the sauna if you wanna come talk about it!!," he replied, adding in another comment, "Vote to get Sharon Stone in the sauna button ——>."

The E! Hot Goss Instagram account also replied to Stone, writing, "Holding a🍸 for this ☕️ @sharonstone."

Another Simple Favor -- which is also produced by Feig -- is a sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor. In addition to returning cast members Lively, Kendrick, Henry Golding, and Andrew Rannells, the sequel also stars Michele Morrone, Allison Janney, and more.

Per Amazon MGM Studios, the sequel's synopsis reads: "Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

Another Simple Favor had its world premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas last Friday. Following the premiere, Feig addressed rumors that there was beef between Lively and Kendrick on the red carpet. Fans began speculating there was tension between the costars after Kendrick gave an odd response when asked what it was like working with Lively again, simply replying, "Oh, you know ..."

After social media user shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that Lively was "terrified to walk the carpet as Anna is pissed and never wants to work with her again," Feig was quick to shut them down.

"Um … you're wrong," he wrote.

Back in January, Feig hit back at claims that Another Simple Favor had been canceled "indefinitely" amid Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni and rumored "tensions" between Lively and Kendrick.

"BREAKING: Amazon shelves A Simple Favor 2 indefinitely. Despite glowing test screenings, Blake Lively’s refusal to promote -- amid her messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni -- and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick have derailed the sequel," a user wrote on X, formerly, Twitter at the time. "Anna is furious. Paul Feig is disappointed. Hollywood is in shock. This isn't just a movie -- it's an implosion."

Feig called out the user. Resharing their post, he wrote, "This is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon."

"Don't believe anything you read on social media these days," he added.

Another Simple Favor premieres on May 1 on Amazon Prime Video.