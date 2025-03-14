Tamra Judge Reveals 'Deathbed' Text She Received From Teddi Mellencamp

Getty

Teddi Mellencamp prepared friends for the worst before undergoing surgery.

The 43-year-old's best friend Tamra Judge shared the shocking text she received from Mellencamp, after Teddi was rushed to hospital after struggling with severe migraines, leading to the discovery of multiple tumors on her brain.

On the March 13 episode of their Two Ts in a Pod podcast, Tamra recalled the moment she read the text.

"I don't know if it [was] just me or I was in the group text, but you said to me, 'You all thought I was mental, but actually, I'm on my deathbed,'" Tamra began.

"And I remember texting you back," she added, "and said, 'No, you're not, because if you're on yours, then I'm on mine, because I can't live without you.'"

The friends and podcast hosts became emotional detailing the experience, leading The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to further explain how the journey began.

"I was at a horse show. I remember going to my friend Nicole like, 'I have the worst migraine I've ever had in my entire life," the mother-of-three recalled.

"I remember not being able to remember how to say certain words. I started shaking really bad and I didn't know where I was," she shared. "I remember being in such extreme pain."

"I could barely walk. I couldn't see," she continued. "I didn't wanna do anything. I honestly didn't know what to do because everything in my life is upside down."

Looking back, there is one thing Teddi wishes she did differently and wants to ensure her listeners hear it loud and clear -- listen to your bodies.

"I wish the second that I felt those headaches," she added. "I wish the second that I started not feeling like myself I would have gone to the doctor and gotten checked."

As for the current state of her health, the former reality star shared the results of her recent CT scan last week, which revealed "multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery."

"I also have 2 tumors in my lung," she noted, adding that the tumors are all a result of her recent struggles with melanoma.

Despite the scary news, she is hopeful for a clean bill of health when this is all over, telling her followers that her "doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them."