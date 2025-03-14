Catelynn Lowell Shuts Down 'Sick' Rumors Tyler Baltierra Told Her to Place Daughter Up for Adoption

Instagram

"If you guys really were to think that I'm that type of person, that's disgusting," said the Teen Mom star, who welcomed daughter Carly with Tyler in 2009, before placing her up for adoption.

Catelynn Lowell is addressing rumors regarding the adoption of her and her husband Tyler Baltierra's daughter, Carly.

On the latest episode of their podcast, Cate & Ty Break It Down, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shut down "disgusting" and "sick" accusations from fans who believe Tyler pressured her to place their baby girl up for adoption in 2009.

"That's what blows my mind, for people first of all to think that I would choose a man over my child," said Catelynn, 33. "But then again for them to just think that you have no emotions or sadness or sorrow or any want."

"Or that I would give you some ultimatum? That's insane," Tyler, 33, chimed in.

"That's sick," Catelynn continued. "And then for me to continue to stay with you over all these years and have other girls. I always say if you guys really were to think that I'm that type of person, that's disgusting because I teach my girls completely opposite. ... And they know that."

"I would never stay in a relationship and let my girls think that that would be a normal, healthy thing," she added.

The MTV star appeared to get more heated as she hit back at the rumors, telling her podcast listeners that she won't address the topic ever again.

"It gets to the point where I can say the truth, and you can either believe it or not," Catelynn said. "I sleep good at night. I know my morals and my values. I know the person that I love and care about. That's all that matters to me."

"I'm sick of addressing it constantly. This is my last time addressing it. I'm not a weak woman. Tyler wanted this baby just as much as I did," she continued.

"We both leaned on each other so much through all of those emotions and the sorrow and the back and forth of making an adoption plan," Catelynn added.

In 2009, a then 17-year-old Catelynn and 18-year-old Tyler welcomed Carly, and made the decision to place her in adoptive care. Carly was adopted by Brandon and Teresa Davis, which was shown on MTV's 16 and Pregnant.

Catelynn and Tyler married in 2015, and went on to welcome daughters: Nova, 10, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 3.

Catelynn has spoken out about the rumors that Tyler forced her to place Carly up for adoption in the past.

Back in September, the reality star shared a video on social media, in which she set the record straight, calling the claims that Tyler gave her an "ultimatum" as "absolutely untrue."

The drama surrounding Carly's adoption has been detailed on Teen Mom over the years -- however, it wasn't over Catelynn and Tyler's decision to place their daughter in adoptive care, but the couple clashing with Carly's adoptive parents.

Though Brandon and Teresa Davis opted for an open adoption when they adopted Carly as a baby and allowed the Baltierras to have contact with Carly over the years, those visits have dramatically reduced in recent years -- according to Catelynn and Tyler.

As shown on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the pair have claimed that the Davis' cut off communication between them, prompting Catelynn and Tyler to make the difficult decision to take a "pause" from their attempts to get in contact with Carly.