Demi Lovato Asks ChatGPT to Roast Her, Shares Blind Reaction as Fiance Jutes Reads Them

As the world questions the dangers of artificial intelligence and leans into the technology at the same time, prefacing a possible seismic shift in the way everything operates, at least one celebrity is keeping it light.

Demi Lovato decided to test ChatGPT's abilities as a roast comedian by asking the AI to throw its best burns her way. She then had fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes read them aloud as she was recording, so she could react in real time.

Is the AI capable of creating original burns? Was it just cribbing from the works of legitimate comedians, trampling all over their rights -- and copyrights?

As those questions are being debated in lecture halls, dive bars, and courtrooms around the globe, Lovato's results did show just how intelligent AI could be ... so long as there is a lot of information out there it can glean from.

While we're not sure non-celebrities would find nearly as much success as she did playing with the technology, the fact that so much of Lovato's life has played out in the public eye means ChatGPT could find plenty of source material to skewer as it crawled the internet. It certainly allowed for digs that were personally tailored for the singer.

"Oh you mean the artist formerly known as Confident but now more like Confused?," Jutes read, delivering the first ChatGPT joke. "Demi Lovato has had more rebrands than a failing food chain."

"One minute they’re punk rock, the next they’re singing pop ballads and somewhere in between they’re beefy with a frozen yogurt sauce," he continued, as both cracked up at that one. "Like babes just pick a lane or at least a consistent genre."

ChatGPT even picked up on Lovato's she/they pronoun preferences. But it also wasn't done laying into the former child star.

"And let’s not even talk about their song lyrics," the AI continued, as Jutes read. "What’s wrong with being confident? Nothing Demi, but what’s wrong with being consistent? Because your career path is giving threw darts at a vision board while blindfolded."

At least things ended on a somewhat positive note, mimicking the format of most roast comics when they're tearing into people they generally love and admire.

"But hey credit where credit is due, Demi’s voice is undeniable," the AI concluded. "If only their decision-making skills were as strong as their vocal chords."

After listening to her fiancé thoroughly dress her down, using ChatGPT's words, Lovato chose to focus on that positive, responding, "So you think I'm a good singer."

The latest clip comes just days after the artist shared a cooking tutorial that had some fans expressing concern over her visibly shaking hands.

"I'm afraid of seeing her shaking that hard🥺," a user wrote, to which Lovato assured the fan that there's no need to worry, writing, "I'm okay! I promise 🖤."

While the fan didn't specify the reason behind their concern about Lovato's shaking, the former Disney star has struggled with her mental health and substance abuse in the past, and has spoken out about her battles with depression, addiction, and eating disorders.

Lovato detailed her struggles -- including a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 -- and opened up about her recovery in the 2021 documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

In June, the "Confident" singer made an appearance at the The Center For Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian's annual benefit, and during a conversation with Dr. Charlie Shaffer, Anna Wintour's son, Lovato got candid about how her relationship with herself has evolved after five in-patient mental health treatments -- and how putting in the work made all the difference.

Through getting treatment, the Camp Rock alum said she learned another important lesson: that her mental health is not her "identity."