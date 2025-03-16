5 Stars Who Decided To Reverse Their Vasectomies

Getty

“I got a do-over on the biggest mistake of my life, and I am delighted that I did.”

Closing the chapter on having more children can be a difficult decision for parents -- and sometimes, they end up having a change of heart. And while these families are ready to expand their brood once again, it can be a little challenging for some dads who previously decided to undergo a vasectomy. Thankfully, the procedure can be undone with a pretty high success rate. There are a handful of famous men who have been open about their decision to reverse their vasectomy and they couldn’t be more happy with their choice.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. underwent a vasectomy several years ago but now feels that he “rushed” the decision. After Arie and his wife Lauren welcomed their twins, he went ahead and got a vasectomy “without consulting” Lauren. But now that their children are a little older, Arie admits that he’s “totally” ready for another child -- and Lauren is coming around to the idea.

“We said we were done having kids, like, a couple years ago, but I think we’re gonna do it one more time,” Lauren said in a YouTube video.

Arie added, “As you guys know, I got the vasectomy [in 2022] after the twins were born. Ever since, I think I rushed it honestly. It’s more on me [and] I think having the twins was hard at first…All of our kids are at the best age right now and I just felt, like, ‘Dang it, I think we could do this again.”

John Cena

John Cena underwent a vasectomy to prevent unplanned pregnancies but while he was dating Nikki Bella, he agreed to reverse the procedure. The couple had initially parted ways due to their differing views on welcoming children but when they eventually reconciled, John shared that he was ready for kids.

“I physically can’t have kids. So I’m also telling you that I’m willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad,” John said on an episode of Total Bellas. “I’m not gonna change my mind. I would never, ever say something like this.”

John and Nikki ultimately parted ways once again before they welcomed any children.

Dr. Phil McGraw

When Dr. Phil was a young man, he decided to get a vasectomy while his wife Robin was pregnant with their first son. Looking back, Dr. Phil says he and Robin had decided on having just one child so he made a last minute appointment at a doctor friend’s office for the quick procedure. At the time, he says he wanted to build his career and “wasn't focused on family.”

As time went on, he realized he had made a mistake -- and eventually went on to have a vasectomy reversal. When he told his wife about his decision, she was overjoyed. Just weeks later, she was pregnant with their second child.

“He is one of the two greatest joys in our life. God, if I had missed that -- how dumb. I just shudder at how stupid I was,” he told Newsweek. “I learned you don’t make life decisions on the spur of the moment…I got a do-over on the biggest mistake of my life, and I am delighted that I did.”

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne had a vasectomy after he and his wife Sharon welcomed their third child Jack -- but he allegedly later decided to get it reversed. He explained that Sharon believed that their family wasn’t complete and asked him to undo the procedure to which he agreed.

“Every time I came off tour, we’d go to bed and Sharon would get pregnant. So she said, ‘You've got to have the old snip, otherwise you’re not coming close to me!’ So I had it done. Then she got broody, saying ‘I want another baby!’ I said, ‘Well I can’t do it anymore.’ She said, ‘You can have it reversed.’ The doctor told me to make up my bloody mind! I did have it reversed in the end,” Ozzy reportedly said.

Ozzy and Sharon tried for another baby but it wasn’t meant to be for the couple

Slade Smiley

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi’s partner Slade Smiley had a vasectomy for 15 years but amid their journey to conceive a child, he decided to have it reversed. While they had tried IVF at first, it didn’t work so Slade had the procedure undone so they could give things a shot naturally.

“Why am I forcing her to go through this process? This is something I can do, I can certainly go in and have the reversal done. We could get pregnant naturally,” Slade said at the time. “You’ve sacrificed for us so now it is my turn.”