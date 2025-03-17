Bethenny Frankel Offers Kim Kardashian Legal Advice Amid Kanye West Battle: 'He's Not Rational'

Instagram/Getty

Successful divorced women have got to stick together.

Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram to offer Kim Kardashian some free advice amid her ongoing war with Kanye West.

The latest issue: West dropped a song allegedly featuring Diddy, as well as the couple's daughter, North West. The pair then allegedly then exchanged a number of heated text messages about the release, including West threatening "to go to war" against Kardashian -- before he posted the purported texts to social media, later deleting them.

The former Real Housewives of New York star has had her own trials and tribulations with a bitter divorce and took the opportunity to offer Kardashian some advice.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Frankel filmed herself chopping fruit as she shared some words of widsom to to the SKIMS founder alongside the caption: "Sadly I'm an expert on all matters divorce and custody."

"As someone who has been through a horrific decade-long divorce on a two-year marriage, and got primary-custody and no child support that I had to pay," she began -- referring to her close to a decade long battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The pair filed for divorce in 2013, however, it wasn't finalized until 2021.

"She should not be speaking to him at all, she should be speaking to him by proxy - somebody else should be the one interacting with him because again, he's not rational, he's sharing her texts and that's a violation," Frankel advised.

The mother of one then noted that Kardashian should be focusing on the "decision making" rather than the trademark of North's name, which Kardashian put in place.

"Decision making is so important in a divorce because people always focus on the custody time," Frankel added. "What's most critical is decision making because God forbidden something happens with the kids that is medical or is for education or something important."

"You need a sane, rational, non-punitive party to be making those decisions and if Kim has decision-making, then it's irrelevant whether or not she has the trademark for her daughter because in a best interest of a child matter, a judge doesn't care about trademarks as much," she continued.

"A judge focused on custody matter is always focused on what is best for the child and even if their agreement says something otherwise, the judge is always going to err on the best interest of the child," Frankel added before opening up about her own situation.

To conclude her advice, Frankel added: "Judges are human beings, they are not only about the letter of the law when it comes to the interests of the child."

On Saturday, West released a new song reportedly featuring Diddy, Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs and North West, after Kardashian tried to get a judge to stop him, per TMZ.

When Kardashian found out, TMZ reported she sent out legal letters demanding a cease & desist.

Following the letters, an emergency hearing with a mediator and a judge was organized, which sources told the publication West did not join.

According to the publications sources, West promised not to drop the song.

Diddy, who is currently in prison, faces dozens of lawsuits accusing him of rape and assault.

His lawyers have "vehemently" denied all the accusations against him and have dismissed the lawsuits as "clear attempts to garner publicity."