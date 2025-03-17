Chrissy Teigen's Message for Haters Who Leave Her Nasty Comments Online: 'Keep Them Inside'

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is not here for all the hate she's been receiving online.

The cookbook author took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, where she reminisced on the times people wouldn't "take the time to type" their mean thoughts, while also sharing some of the nasty things people say about the way she looks.

"Stop being miserable," Teigen began, before asking her followers, "Honestly, like, what happened to just thinking things? Remember thinking things?"

"You'd go through a magazine, you'd be like, 'Oh, that person looks like s--t. Ugh, I would never have that haircut. Blegh, those teeth suck,'" the mother of four continued, remember a time pre-internet. "We all do it, but we used to do it to, like, magazines, and then we spit it out and it would go into the universe and it would disappear."

"Just do that," she advised her haters. "Like, what the f--k is wrong with you? Now, you take the time to type it out -- like, what?"

Teigen used some personal and not-so-personal comments she's seen online as examples, like someone poking fun at another person's appearance or their home.

"Somebody's like, 'Feeling really good about myself today,' and you're like, 'Guh, you shouldn't feel good about yourself because you look like s--t and your backyard looks dumb,'" she said, before highlighting some nasty comments she's received about her cheeks and lips.

"Her cheeks look too filled," Teigen said mockingly. "Why would she fill her cheeks like that? Why would she do her lips like that? Ugh, I would never. I would never. I would never, that's so gross."

Teigen closed out her rant with some advice to to the haters: 'Just say those things inside, in your head. Say them inside your big brain. Your big brain is so ready for all your thoughts, but you don't let them keep anything in because you're spewing them out."

"Keep those big, beautiful thoughts to yourself," she quipped. "Keep them inside... I know it makes you feel better to think that you're the only one with eyes, but, like, why would I fill my cheeks to the point where people talked about my cheeks."

"I don't ever want to be the example of anything. Like, I want to float through the middle, you guys," Teigen added before showing off her cheeks. "If this is it, like, I know, why would I consciously choose to do that? Do you think that I'm just like, 'I'm bored. Can people talk about me in a terrible way?' Uh, yeah, okay."

Sharing some of her rant to an IG post, she added, "TBH i had a sleep gummy and just felt compelled to say this because no matter what i post some dork has to talk about the wallpaper on my wall, my face, my kid’s shirt, the inorganic yogurt. But I love you even though you are a bit off."

Teigen is no stranger to clapping back at commenters, from defending her "dirty" bathwater after she was called out for bathing in what appeared to be murky water -- it was a coconut milk infused bath for sensitive skin -- to coming to the aide of other celebs, including Selena Gomez, when they've been roasted online, she hasn't been afraid to speak up.

And she hasn't been afraid to apologize when she's in the wrong either, with the model issuing a public apology in 2021 after she found herself at the center the conversation around online bullying, in part because of her mean tweets about Courtney Stodden in particular, with one that went so far as to suggest Stodden die.

"I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted," Teigen wrote in the apology shared to her blog. "Words have consequences, and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after."

She went on to pose the question, "How did I not realize my words were cruel? What gave me the right to say these things?"

In her apology, Teigen explained, "I'm no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life."