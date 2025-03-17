Heidi Klum and Seal's Son Covers First Magazine After Runway Debut -- See Their 19-Year-Old Model!

Getty

The 19-year-old son of Klum and Seal covered Hunger magazine after making his haute couture runway debut last month at Paris Fashion Week.

Heidi Klum and Seal's son is following in his mother's famous footstep's.

In a preview for his cover story with Hunger magazine, the former couple's 19-year-old son, Henry Samuel, strikes a pose in several curated shots for he mag's upcoming issue.

While a full interview is yet to come, the magazine teased three photos from the spread, including its black-and-white cover, which sees Henry shirtless, sporting a black blazer and matching trousers as he smizes at the camera, one hand in his coat pocket and the other tugging on his pants at the hip.

"Introducing our first ‘Fight Back’ cover star: Henry Samuel (@henrysamle)," the mag captioned the photo on Instagram. "Stepping into the spotlight in a big way, Henry made his runway debut opening for Lena Erziak at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Now here's his first-ever magazine cover, captured by Rankin wearing Karl Lagerfeld for Hunger... Stay tuned for the full story."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Another shot sees Henry in a more casual version of the getup he sported on the cover, while a third shot shows the 19-year-old a bit more dressed down, rocking a black t-shirt and distressed jeans, also by Karl Lagerfeld.

Proud mom Heidi took to her own Instagram account to share a photo of Henry's first cover while gushing over her son's accomplishments.

"So proud of you, my beautiful Henry! Your first cover for @hungermagazine — what an incredible milestone! Watching you grow into the amazing young man you are today fills my heart with so much joy," Klum wrote. "The world is just beginning to see what I've always known—you are destined for greatness! ❤️✨ I love you @henrysamle."

Henry's cover comes a little over a month after he walked his first runway the during Paris Fashion Week, opening the show for the presentation of Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 line.

The Project Runway host praised Henry for that moment as well, sharing a video of him hitting the catwalk in an all-black structured suit with a cutout in the back.

"So proud of you Henry," the 51-year-old captioned the sweet Instagram post. "Opening the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Show in Paris."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Klum, who is also the mother of Leni, 20, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story from Henry's fashion show as well, sharing insight into his fashion week debut.

"It was so unexpected. He did so good," she told her followers.

During a backstage interview with Vogue Germany, Henry shared the tips he got for his first time on the catwalk.

"For walking the runway -- I guess not being like the turtle and keeping my posture up and straightening my back. And looking forward," he shared.