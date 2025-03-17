'Mormon Wives' Star Jen Affleck Brings Husband Zac to Chippendales After His TV Meltdown

Tiktok

Jen Affleck is returning to the scene of the crime: Chippendales. However, this time, she brought her husband Zac along with her.

Over the weekend, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star was spotted at the Las Vegas strip show, the very same revue her previously husband berated her for attending.

In video some on social media are calling "damage control," Jen is seen on stage, sitting in a chair and being danced around by the men ... who are all dressed in opened-buttoned Hawaiian shirts.

Zac also got in on the action, by partaking in the viral "Anxiety" by Doechii TikTok trend with the half-naked dancers.

In his video, the reality star's husband is seen wearing headphones before dancing and turning around to see a group of the Chippendales performers copying him.

"This attempt at damage control is brought to you by Zac Affleck," one TikToker commented.

"They'll do anything BUT hold Zac accountable," another added.

"As Zacks gambling their moneys away again," another shared, referring to his alleged issue with gambling, which was touched on in the reality series.

Meanwhile, Jen has found joy in the activity, writing on Zac's video: "The exposure therapy we all needed."

Jen being at Chippendales in Season 1 of the Hulu show became a large issue with fans as the audience saw Zac use threatening language towards his wife after he found out she was at the show without telling him.

Zac has also been criticized by some of her costars for having "control issues," something she even cops to. While she was already hesitant to be associated with the male revue before arriving, fearing Zac "would literally divorce me over something like this," he proved just how true those words were when he learned she was there.

It got so bad, Jen was in tears at one point, claiming her husband told her, "He doesn't want to be married to me if I do stuff like this... he started questioning me and my character and started saying why would you put yourself in this situation." She added he made it feel as if she cheated on him, told her he was "done" and "won't be married to someone without values and morals" while threatening divorce.