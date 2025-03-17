How Porn Career Has Given 'Boy Meets World' Star Maitland Ward More 'Respect' From Hollywood

"Porn has really given that to me, that empowerment, to be able to stand in my own skin, to be able to create projects that I want to create and be proud of," Ward shared.

Maitland Ward is opening up about her experience with the adult film industry.

The Boy Meets World star admitted that she feels more respected in Hollywood since pivoting to the new industry.

"I really think people treat me with more respect now, honestly, especially even in Hollywood right now," the 48-year-old told Fox News Digital.

"I'm pitching my memoir into a TV format and talking with people. They're so respectful, and they're so positive about my story, especially younger people and different people that I speak to in Hollywood and stuff," she shared.

The former Disney star found fame while starring as Rachel McQuire in the later seasons of the 90s TV show. After pivoting to sexy cosplay, she began doing OnlyFans and, eventually, went into full-length adult videos.

"I really feel like I have a lot of positivity around it," Ward said. "I'm able to create my own brand, my own content, the way I want to create it. I didn't get anybody coming out hating me for it or anything. Everybody thought people were just going to rip me apart, and I was going to be judged and raked across the coals, but I got so much positivity."

"I got so much positivity and I think it's because I was so positive about it, and I was so happy about it," she added.

Looking ahead, the adult film star revealed what she is currently working on.

"I'm creating full-length movies. I'm doing things like making projects that I really feel passionate about," she said. "I work with a female director, who has been amazing. And I think people are always surprised by that, that two women are creating these long erotic, pornographic art pieces. And I think that's really special."

Another thing that the adult film industry has provided Ward is the ability to feel "confident" in her body.