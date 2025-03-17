Orville Peck Finally Reveals His Face, Removes Trademark Mask for First Time

Getty

The country singer explains why he's finally showing off his face -- saying, "I wouldn't have necessarily done this for just anything."

Another masked singer has just been revealed -- this time, not as part of a FOX competition series.

Orville Peck -- the country singer who made it a trademark of his to never show off his face, instead wearing masks that either covered his eye area or fringe that went down to his chest -- has finally showed off his handsome mug for the first time.

The singer, 37, removed the face covering for a new profile in the New York Times -- ahead of his Broadway debut as the Emcee in Cabaret. It's that role that inspired him to show off his full face for the first time.

"The mask is part of my expression personally as an artist and a very big personal part of me," he told the outlet. "But I'm here to play this role and to bring respect and integrity and hopefully a good performance to it. It's not about me. I'm not trying to make it the Orville Peck show."

Calling it the role of a lifetime -- and one he's wanted to play since high school -- Peck said his decision to forgo the mask isn't one he would have made "for just anything," adding, "but this is probably my favorite musical of all time."

Of covering his face and slowly revealing more of it over time, Peck told Rolling Stone in 2024 that "it's sort of a parallel with my songwriting and with just who I want to be as an artist and a person, which is to always to be more vulnerable and reveal a bit more of myself through my music. So it's kind of just the evolution."

"I don't know where it'll end up and I don't know how it'll look in the end. I don't make any plans about it. But I think that's important," he shared at the time. "I really like evolution with artists, and I think the mask has always meant a lot to me artistically."

"But I start to become bored of it. It loses its quality for me. But I also think it can hold you back a little bit sometimes if you're sticking with one thing," he added.

Speaking with the New York Times, he pointed out the ironic situation he's found himself in -- where, "if I put my mask on, I'm suddenly not anonymous anymore."

"The weird part is for me to be anonymous. I just take my mask off and walk around like normal and then no one knows who I am," he added, concluding, "Change is good. Nothing is permanent."

Peck's Cabaret performances kick off March 31 at the Kit Kat Club.