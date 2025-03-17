Family of Twin Brothers Found Dead on Georgia Mountaintop Don't Believe It Was Murder-Suicide

GoFundMe

After missing a flight to Boston to visit friends, the twins wound up 90 miles away from their home in a part of Georgia their family says they've "never even heard of," with one aunt convinced that "something happened in those mountains."

After the deaths of two 19-year-olds found in the Georgia mountains were determined to be a "murder suicide," the family of the twins is crying foul.

The remains of Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis were found by hikers at the top of Bell Mountain in Hiawassee, Georgia, on March 8. The Towns County Sheriff's Office coordinated with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to look into their deaths.

On Sunday, the GBI put out a press release where they revealed the twin's death was determined to be the result of a "murder suicide," but their family isn't buying it at all.

The young men had booked a flight to Boston for 7 a.m. on March 7 to visit friends, 24 hours before their bodies were discovered, People noted. Those plane tickets were still in their wallets.

According to the release, the autopsies of the twins are complete, but the medical examiner has not yet released a cause of death "pending additional forensic tests." Nevertheless, the GBI stated that their "preliminary investigation reveals the deaths to be a murder suicide."

The twins, who lived in Lawrenceville, Georgia, about 90 miles from where their bodies were discovered, were both found with gunshot wounds. The GBI stated that the investigation is going.

Twins' Family Doesn't Buy Murder-Suicide

A GoFundMe was created by Yasmine Brawner, an aunt of the twins, to help with burial expenses. In the description for the fundraiser, she pushed back against the idea that the men had died as a result of a "murder suicide."

"My nephews wouldn't do this!" she insisted. "They came from a family of love, and twins wanted so much for their future, they had dreams of starting their very own clothing line."

"Unfortunately Something happened at Bell mountain that ended the lives of 19 year old Qaadir and Naazir," she added, "which needs to be further investigated."

The twins' uncle, Rahim Brawner, echoed this statement while talking with Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA. "They're very protective of each other. They love each other," he told the outlet. "They're like inseparable. I couldn't imagine them hurting each other because I've never seen them get into a fistfight before."

"We want answers, we want to know exactly what happened to the twins," said another aunt, Samira Brawner, who said that as soon as the family saw the GBI's "preliminary" cause of death, the family "knew right away that wasn't true." She also questioned where the twins were found.

"How did they end up out in the mountains?" she wondered. "They don’t hike out there, they’ve never been out there. They don’t know anything about Hiawassee, Georgia. They never even heard of Bell Mountain, so how did they end up right there?"

Speaking with WXIA, Yasmine reiterated her statements on the GoFundMe, emphasizing that the twins "had a huge support system. We know them. They wouldn’t do anything like this."