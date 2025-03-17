'Sick' Florida Man Left 'Two Cat's Severed Heads' Atop Homeowner's Mailbox: Police

Lee County Sheriff's Office

Damning and "disturbing cell phone videos" helped lead to his arrest, as he's now charged with aggravated animal cruelty and stalking.

The "heinous" alleged acts of a Florida man landed him behind bars, after a Bonita Springs resident made a horrific discovery by their mailbox last week.

According to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Robert James Luther III was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts aggravated stalking following an incident on March 13.

Last Thursday, authorities responded to a home after the owners found what the sheriff called a "disturbing discovery." Outside their residence, they found "a box with two cat’s severed heads on top of their mailbox."

Luther III was identified as a potential suspect and, "utilizing investigative tools and state-of-the art technology to include License Plate Readers (LPR) and the Real Time Intelligence Center," authorities say they were able to confirm he was in the area around the same time as the crime.

He was found by deputies fishing behind a closed business and "while being interviewed about the suspicious behavior, Luther III invoked his rights." After obtaining and executing a search warrant, "detectives observed evidence to be consistent with their investigation to include disturbing cell phone videos where Luther III made mention and depicts the deceased cats."

He was then arrested.

It's unclear at this time whether Luther III knew the suspects or whether the cats belonged to anyone involved in the case. No other details were made available -- though video of the scene and the suspect's arrest can be seen here.

"Heinous violent acts, especially toward innocent animals, is beyond unacceptable and any offender will face severe consequences to the fullest extent of the law," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement.

"The combined efforts of multiple units ensured this sick individual got locked behind bars before he could hurt anyone else," he added. "From the initial call taken by dispatchers, to the investigative work performed by 4th Precinct Patrol Deputies and Crime Section Detectives and the Animal Cruelty Task Force -- this outcome was a success!"