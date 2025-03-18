Bound & Gagged Man Running Down Middle of Road During Rush Hour Escaped 20 Hours Captivity: Police

Maryland State Police

Three people have been arrested after police responded to at least one report of "a male with his hands behind his back" who was spotted "running down the middle of the road."

After what police are describing as a daring escape after nearly a full day in captivity, three individuals in in Darlington, Maryland have been taken into custody and charged.

Maryland State Police troopers were dispatched to the Baltimore suburb around 8:20 a.m. on March 10 after receiving a call of "a male with his hands bound behind his back" who was spotted "running down the middle of the road," according to a news release.

When police made contact with the unidentified adult man, he told them he'd been assaulted, kidnapped, and held captive for approximately 20 hours, per the release, only faciliating his escape when he was left unattended that morning.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives were able to identify three suspects. Chris Lamar Cochran, 48 (top left), Grace Elizabeth Amanda Johnson, 38 (top center), and Leland Charles Lewis, 48 (top right) were subsequently arrested.

Cochran has been charged with kidnapping, first- and second-degree assault, and false imprisonment. Johnson was charged with first- and second-degree assault, and false imprisonment. Lewis is charged with first- and second- degree assault, false imprisonment, and reckless endangerment.

Abduction Details

Charging documents seen by ABC affiliate WMAR offered some additional details as to the alleged kidnapping of the Pennsylvania man, who told police he was in the area to help fix his girlfriend's brother's car.

He said that it was later on that morning of March 9 that he was beaten, tied up, and left in a garage for 20 hours before he was finally able to escape.

The man suffered multiple injuries throughout the ordeal, including a possible broken eye socket, but he was able to positively identify at least one of the men who attacked him, pointing to Cochran as the primary suspect.

According to authorities, both Johnson and Lewis witnessed the victim behind held captive, but did not offer to help him in any way, nor did they call 911.

Cochran is being held without bail, with WMAR reporting he has an extensive criminal record, including a history of escaping custody, with multiple arrests dating back to 1995 for crimes ranging from assault to theft.