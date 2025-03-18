Brynn Whitfield Opens Up About 'Painful' Fallout from Explosive Season of RHONY

Getty

During the finale of Season 15, fans watched Brynn and co-star Ubah Hassan go head to head, in a fight that broke down the fourth wall and spilled into the reunion.

Brynn Whitfield is opening up about the fallout from the dramatic reunion with her The Real Housewives of New York co-stars.

The reality star revealed to Us Weekly that it's been "tough," however she was able "to go away and reset."

"But it was really, really hard. Those things are so surreal. You walk out of there and you're just like, there are no words to explain it," she shared. "Which is painful, and then you have to wait for the whole world to judge you, which is even more painful."

During the finale of Season 15, fans watched Brynn and her castmate Ubah Hassan go head to head after Ubah accused Brynn of sleeping with someone at Bravo to get on the show in the first place. Brynn then told the rest of the women that the comment was particularly hurtful because she was a survivor of sexual assault -- claiming Ubah knew she was raped when she said it.

The admission stunned Brynn's costars, as she had not yet disclosed her history with assault with them. The women began to turn on her, however, when Brynn later admitted it's possible Ubah "didn't clock it," or didn't realize Brynn told her about the assault.

It's then that some of them felt she was lying about telling Ubah in the first place or believed she was unfairly weaponizing the situation. Off the bat, Ubah apologized for ever suggesting Brynn "sucked a d--k to get a job."

Jessel tells Ubah about what Brynn told them about her past and how she knew.; Ubah is not happy with Brynn saying that she knew what had happened to her and confronts her. (Source Bravo/NBCUniversal) pic.twitter.com/GM5VX03gGk — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) January 22, 2025 @OMFGRealityTV

Brynn, however, still has high hopes for next season.

"New York is great," she said. "It's full of fabulous women. It's full of fabulous people. It's super diverse, and I think that the most important thing is for it to always represent New York."

She also added that she wants to see some more faces join the show, including ones with "stupid money."