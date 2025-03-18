Chet Hanks 'Grateful' Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson 'Stuck with' Him Amid Sobriety Journey

Getty

During his first daytime talk show appearance with Drew Barrymore, Hanks recreated Tom Cruise's infamous couch jumping moment, before opening up about his sobriety.

Chet Hanks couldn't be more thankful for his parents.

Chet opened up about his famous family on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where the 34-year-old Running Point actor shared how parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson helped him along his sobriety journey and pushed him to stay clean.

After confirming that he was "one hundred percent sober" Chet said his parents have supported him "through thick and thin."

"They've always been super supportive of me," Chet, who is three-and-a-half years sober, gushed. "And I don't take it for granted. I'm really, really grateful for both my parents. I'm at the age where I'm just really grateful for them."

"I really cherish the time that I have spent with them," he continued. "They've stuck with me through thick and thin, and I really am so grateful for where I'm at. Where we're all at, the things I've got going in my life. All the beautiful people in my life. My relationships. My loved ones."

Chet, who admitted earlier in the segment that this was his very first talk show appearance, said he's reached a point in his life where he understands that "those are the most important things" and everything else is just a "bonus."

Barrymore, who is celebrating five years sober from alcohol, shared her own experience, explaining how her family and friends sticking by her is what has gotten her through to the other side.

"What I've learned along the way is that family, whether it's blood or found, do make you feel shy and embarrassed when you're not doing the right things and the most proud when you are," she said. "... They had faith for so long that one day I would get there."

Chet has also had his parents' support amid the success of Running Point, which has already been renewed for a second season.

"They liked it a lot," he said of the show, before detailing how they binged the series' first full season together.

"We binged it together, which was fun, because had already seen in, but I watched it again with them to see their reaction, and it was great," he gushed.

In a lighter moment from the segment, Chet marked his inaugural talk show experience by recreating Tom Cruise's couch jump from his appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2005.

"There's something that I've always wanted to do. Can I do it?" Chet asked Barrymore before asking the audience to cheer him on.

And the audience did just that as Chet jumped on the couch to the cheers and applause of The Drew Barrymore Show crowd.