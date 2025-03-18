Christine Quinn Details 'Dehumanizing' Split From Ex Christian Dumontet & Alleged Control Tactics

Getty

Christine Quinn is opening up about her split from Christian Dumontet.

The Selling Sunset alum sat down with PEOPLE to share the events that led to the shocking end of her three-year marriage.

In May 2024, Quinn's estranged husband and the father of her three-year-old son, Christian Georges, was formally charged over domestic violence incidents -- which involved their toddler -- from March 2024, including child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order, TMZ reported. At the time of the initial incident, Dumontet was adamant there had "never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship."

He filed for divorce in April 2024.

"I haven't talked about this with anyone," Quinn began telling the publication. "Some people knew stuff was going on, but no one knew the extent of it in terms of how bad everything really was."

"I really didn't have a choice [to leave their home]. I was granted an emergency protective order so my ex couldn't come to the house. He violated that, and would keep coming back," she claimed.

She recalled staying on various friends' couches and said she was not able to access her own personal bank accounts.

"People really don't know this. I was hacked out of my entire life. I was stripped of my entire life overnight -- I literally had nothing. And it was dehumanizing," she said. At this point PEOPLE noted Quinn was becoming emotional.

"I was completely resourceless," she continued.

Addressing alleged incidents that happened prior to her ex's arrests, she claimed things had been bad for a while.

"It was extremely unhealthy, and I like to think that I'm extremely resilient -- and I am," she said, before adding that it wasn't until she noticed his behavior affecting their son that she decided to make legal moves.

"There are certain things that I could tolerate, and it got to a point where it was affecting my son, and that wasn't okay," she said. "I was like, 'Okay, I can deal with this, I'm an adult.' But bringing him into the chaos and everything that kind of ensued, I was like, 'No, this is not okay.'"

She also shared an alleged example of manipulation and control from her husband, claiming there were numerous times Dumontet would "lay under" her car when she had to go to work.

"I would sit for an hour until I finally missed a meeting and gave up and would go back inside, or he would shut the gates down so I couldn't leave. It was bad," she shared.