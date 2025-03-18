Farrah Abraham Claims Angelina Pivarnick's Ex-Fiance Vinny Tortorella Slid Into Her DMs

"Well I hope you get over your ex, whoever that was, and then date," the Teen Mom alum wrote in her purported back-and-forth with Vinny.

Farrah Abraham is single and not ready to mingle with any other MTV stars.

In an interview with OK! Magazine published Sunday, the Teen Mom alum called out Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick's ex Vinny Tortorella for allegedly sliding into her DMs after he attended her comedy show at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City on March 13.

As part of the interview, Farrah shared screenshots of the purported DM exchange with Vinny with the outlet, that show the Staten Island, New York native starting the conversation with the reality star.

"Morning! What's your schedule like coming up?" Vinny writes in his first message to Farrah, per the screenshot.

After he doesn't get a reply from the budding comedian, he follows up with another message and suggests he and Farrah "grab dinner and see a movie" if she had any free time. "Throw it back to an old school date," he added with a flexing bicep emoji.

At first, Farrah politely declined the purported offer, writing, "I don't live in NYC, but thank you!"

But that didn't stop Vinny from giving it another go, according to the screenshot, telling Farrah he would "fly out" to wherever she was.

"Lord knows I kinda need a vacation from my ex," the message attributed to him read, seemingly referencing Angela, to whom he was engaged for just under a year.

"Well I hope you get over your ex, whoever that was, and then date," Farrah wrote back.

That's when Vinny shared that he had been engaged to Angelina, per the screenshot, revealing his ties to the MTV star and his reality TV connection to Farrah.

"I really appreciate that," came the response.. "I was engaged to Angelina from Jersey Shore, was on the show with them all the last few years. Long story short, I had to end it a few months ago. But def moving on towards only positivity going forward."

According to Farrah, she not only did not know about Vinny's relationship with Angelina, she didn't know who Vinny was before the interaction, telling Ok! she has "no interest" in the Jersey Shore alum.

"I have no interest in him and frankly am weirded out now knowing he came out to my event just to get a pic and try to hit on me," Farrah said, before slamming Vinny, adding that he "must want fame."

"Move on, Vinny, and stop trying to get back at your ex Angelina," she advised.

The pair did appear to have a brief interaction at the show, confirming that portion of Farrah's claim, with Vinny sharing a photo he took with the reality star to his Instagram feed the following day.

Farrah even re-posted the photo to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Thanks Handsome for droppin' in."

Per Intouch Weekly, Vinny seemingly confirmed the story about his exchange with Farrah with a photo of a basketball player taking a shot on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "You miss every shot you don't take."

As for him and Angelina, she announced the pair's split during the show's season 7B reunion in January, telling viewers that they had ended their engagement.

The former couple's relationship was mired by cheating allegations on both ends, with Angelina accusing Vinny of using her fame to get verified on Instagram.

She also claimed that he had attempted a reality show run in the past, and said his mom and sister had submitted him for The Bachelor.