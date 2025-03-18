Inside Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom's Star-Studded Mexico Wedding

Getty

The couple tied the knot near the beach in Xpu Há, Mexico, with a host of celebs in attendance, including Paul Rudd, Ben Stiller and more.

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are married!

Just days after announcing they said "I do" in a star-studded ceremony in Mexico over the weekend, the couple detailed their special day with Vogue.

The wedding, which took place over several days at Hotel Esencia near the beach in Xpu Há, Mexico, saw several famous faces in attendance, including Paul Rudd, Beanie Feldstein, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Tan France, Elliott Sumner and more.

"We wanted our friends and family to have a taste of our dream weekend in the Mayan Riviera paradise," Nicole told Vogue in the article published Monday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The festivities kicked off with a beach bonfire on March 13, followed by a cocktail hour the night before the pair's loved-up nuptials, where the newlyweds were greeted to speeches from their close friends and family.

"Many tears were shed," the Paradise actress told the outlet, "and we were overwhelmed with gratitude for the people who have made such a huge impact on our lives, both as individuals and as a couple."

While Justin kept the specific details of their big day private, he did tell Vogue that "it was wonderful."

"Ceremonies with vows are about the words contained within them. And they are better left un-described here. That being said, the officiant said some wonderful things, and my wife was just—well, incredibly touching. I was very moved," he said of the March 15 ceremony, which took place at around 5 p.m., just off the beach.

"We had initially wanted to get married down by the water, but when we woke up on Saturday morning, the wind was incredibly strong and sand was whipping around," Nicole explained. "We pulled the ceremony back into a tucked away cove. The ocean was still visible but we were protected under a canopy of palm trees."

Justin wore a suit by Ralph Lauren while Nicole donned a custom gown designed by friend to the couple, Victoria Beckham.

"I showed her a few of my options and she suddenly, and hilariously, started describing what she envisioned for my gown—something more ethereal, flowy, and light for the sand, with tulle and soft flowers—it sounded like a dream," Nicole recalled of the wedding dress, which came to life during a couples' weekend in upstate New York with her, Justin and and Victoria's husband, David Beckham.

"We weren't quite sure if she was serious or not," Justin said of Victoria's offer to design the dress. "But she absolutely was. A few weeks later, Nicole was in London for fittings."

"I have always adored Victoria's style and her vision was exactly what I was hoping for so when she so generously offered to make my dress, I was so grateful and overjoyed," Nicole gushed. "The dress was perfect—elegant and timeless while also youthful and just a little sexy."

As for the guests, in addition to the actors in attendance, late night host, Jimmy Kimmel was also there, and served as one of Justin's groomsman. He did, however, commit a bit of a wedding faux pas when he arrived in the wrong color suit for the weekend, and was forced to stand in the back row for photos.

"It's absurd because he's on TV every night wearing exactly what I wanted him to wear," Justin quipped.

Kimmel wasn't the only celebrity guest to leave a lasting mark on the couple's wedding weekend, with the pair sharing that Rudd brought the laughs thanks to his lip-synching rendition of "Don't Stop Me Now."

The perfect combination of laughs and love, Nicole told Vogue, she felt "at peace" throughout the entire affair.