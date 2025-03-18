Hallmark Star Lyndie Greenwood Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Lyndie Greenwood/Substack

The actress shared that she was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma in September 2024, and detailed her treatment plan.

Hallmark star Lyndie Greenwood has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Monday, the actress -- who has appeared in Hallmark's Holiday Heritage, Magic in Misteltoe, and more -- shared her diagnosis on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with a shaved head.

"Hey there, friends. I haven't posted in a while because I've been dealing with some real life stuff," Greenwood, 42, captioned her post, which marked her first since December. "The big C is a doozy! It's complicated and ever-changing."

She directed her followers to her new blog about her journey. "There's too much to say here, so I’ve started a blog. If you want to hear more about my experience, you can join me on Substack," Greenwood wrote. "There's a link in my bio."

"I'm sending out big love and hugs to you all!! Xox," she concluded.

The Nikita star opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in her first blog post to her Substack, where she revealed that she was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma.

According to Johns Hopkins, invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC) is the most common type of breast cancer, making up 80% of cases, and occurs "when abnormal cells growing in the lining of the milk ducts change and invade breast tissue beyond the walls of the duct."

In her blog post, Greenwood said she was diagnosed last September.

"On September 12, 2024, a mass in my right breast was diagnosed as invasive ductal carcinoma, cribriform type - hormone receptor positive," she wrote, adding that she was in Vancouver, Canada preparing for a film shoot when she received the call from her doctor in California.

Greenwood said after she completed the shoot, which she described as "one of the most intense and rewarding experiences of my life as a creative person," she returned home to begin treatment.

"The timing worked out perfectly for when I could book the earliest appointment with my new Oncologist and Cancer Surgeon," she said. "So, when I got back home to Joshua Tree, I immediately started on what would be a string of many doctors visits, testing appointments, and surgeries."

"I was told that this type of cancer is an oncologist's 'bread and butter', and for the first time in my life, I felt grateful to be considered boring," she continued. "Unfortunately, things haven’t really been as easy-peasy as we had all hoped, and here we are closing out February with a bald head, and many scars (some of which are visible)."

The Sleepy Hollow actress went on to detail what her current treatment consists of.

"Treatment so far has been to stop taking birth control, which I started when I was fifteen years old for acne. Then we opted for a double mastectomy and reconstruction," Greenwood wrote. "Now we are doing chemotherapy - four rounds, three weeks apart (with a slight delay that I will elaborate on in another post). When chemo is completed, I can expect be taking hormone-blocking pills for about a decade."

"But despite all the bleeps and bloops that I plan to write about specifically and in depth, my prognosis is still very good!!," she continued. "And right now (2:01PM PST, February 26, 2025), I can see the finish line to this race very faintly in the distance. I’m imagining you all there, hands out and greased-up, ready for high fives."

Greenwood concluded her blog post by sharing a poem she wrote in November "three weeks before" her double mastectomy, along with a video of her reciting the poem.