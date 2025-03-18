Kyle Richards Grilled About Morgan Wade, RHOBH Costars Question Paparazzi Photos

Bravo

One costar details her run-in with Mauricio and "his girl," saying "She is definitely not cute" ... before Kyle reveals where things stand with Morgan.

The subject came up during a group trip to Saint Lucia, shortly after photos surfaced of Richards' estranged husband Mauricio Umansky kissing another woman.

During a group dinner, Kyle and Bozoma Saint John spoke about a recent conversation they had, in which Kyle was vulnerable about her situation with Mau. That led to Boz saying she actually ran into Umansky and the other woman shortly after.

"I went to SoHo House a few days later and just happened to be seated across the table ... there is Mau, with his girl," she said, as Kyle corrected her, saying, "A girl." In a confessional, Garcelle Beauvais gave her two cents, saying, "Greece, now Malibu, who knows where else. It doesn't sound like it's a random girl, it sounds like his girl" -- before Kathy Hilton added, "That's a girlfriend."

Boz then shared that she gave Kyle a "full report" of what she witnessed after, playing a voice note she recorded for Richards during a confessional. In it, she said, "She is definitely not cute. If you're gonna do this, you gotta get the cutest girl on the planet. The entire time I was sitting there, I was dreaming up scenarios where I could push him into the water. Let me know what you want me to do. I will run up on a man."

As the conversation continued, Garcelle then brought up something that's been bugging her -- the fact everyone can talk about photos of Mauricio with another woman, but they aren't able to talk as freely about photos of Kyle and Morgan. Speculation of something romantic between the country singer and the reality star have followed the pair since their friendship began.

"We all have your back, we all want to fight for you," Beauvais began. "I think, if I'm going to be completely honest, what's confusing to me is that I feel like we tip toe around Morgan. We don't know what that situation is. If you're being supported in that way and therefore we can back off."

As Garcelle asked about Morgan, Kyle visibly rolled her eyes, before telling the group that "there is no situation there."

"That's all I have. You guys see where I am. I know there was a photo at a concert. I literally had an appearance I had on the books for six months," Richards continued, referring to a photo of her at one of Morgan's shows after the Mauricio photos came out. "What am I gonna do? Going to the gas station brings attention, too. There's nothing I can do about that part of my life."

In confessionals, the other women questioned just how true that was.

"I think she does like to tease the press a little bit," said Jennifer Tilly, before Dorit Kemsley added, "If you want to avoid being seen with Morgan, you know how to do it." Garcelle, meanwhile, wondered, "Does the paparazzi really follow her everywhere? Everywhere? Julia Roberts can go out without being trailed. Kyle Richards can't?"

The conversation ended with Kyle telling them all, "Like I said, one day, maybe I will have a great story to share with you guys. Maybe I will ... maybe I don't."

Later in the hour, Sutton also said Boz isn't the first person to see Mau out with another woman -- telling Garcelle in private, "He's dating. She needs to see Mau is really dating, you're really single. This ship has sailed."

While the pair still remain separated, they have yet to file for divorce.