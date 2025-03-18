White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Addresses 32-Year Age Gap with Husband

Instagram

Leavitt, 27, who married Nicholas Riccio, 59, shortly before Trump's inauguration in January, opened up about her and her husband's "atypical love story."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is getting candid about her unconventional marriage.

During a recent appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, the 27-year-old -- who is the current press secretary under President Donald Trump -- opened up about her "atypical" relationship with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 59, including their 32-year age gap.

Leavitt recalled how she met Riccio, a real estate developer, during her congressional campaign in New Hampshire in 2022. (While she won the Republican primary, she lost the election to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas.)

"A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband," she told Megyn Kelly. "I was speaking. We met, and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love."

When asked if she initially had reservations about dating a man over three decades older than her, Leavitt replied, "Yes, of course!"

"I mean, it's [a] very atypical love story, but he's incredible," she continued, before going on to praise her husband.

"He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend, and he's my rock," she said. "He's built a very successful business himself, so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career."

Leavitt -- who shares 8-month-old son Niko with Riccio -- went on to call her husband "the best dad I could ever ask for."

"[He is] so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life... I say, 'I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,'" she added, "but God bless him because he's fully on board."

Leavitt and Riccio announced their engagement in December 2023. The couple welcomed their first child the following July, whom they named Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio.

Leavitt shared the news of Niko's birth on Instagram at the time, writing, "July 10, 2024. 11:25PM. The moment our son was born. The moment I officially became a mom. The best moment of my life. It's true when they say there’s nothing comparable to the love you feel for your child. My heart has grown bigger than I ever imagined possible. Babies are the ultimate blessing and I’m bursting with gratitude for our beautiful, happy, healthy boy. Nicholas Robert aka Niko. 🤗 My son. I love you. 💙."

Leavitt -- who also served as the press secretary on Trump's campaign -- decided to forgo maternity leave just four days after giving birth following Trump's assassination attempt.

Meanwhile, about six months later, Leavitt and Ricco tied the knot on January 4, 2025, according to The Sun. The ceremony came just a few weeks before Trump's inauguration.

On Monday, Leavitt shared a series of photos from her nuptials, which appeared to mark the first time she posted about her wedding.

"Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days! 😌🤍✨💍," she captioned her post, below.