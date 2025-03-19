Hilaria Snaps at Alec Baldwin in Awkward Red Carpet Exchange: 'When I'm Talking, You're Not Talking'

Getty

"Oh my God! Stop, you're annoying me. Stop. It's not cute. No, he's distracting me," Hilaria tells her husband in the viral interview moment that has social media talking.

Well... that was awkward.

Things appeared to get a little tense between Hilaria and Alec Baldwin last week when they were asked about their TLC series, The Baldwins.

The couple were speaking to Extra at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York City when Hilaria began to grow annoyed by her husband.

In a snippet of the interview shared to TikTok, the pair were asked whether a second season of their TLC reality show The Baldwins was possibly in the works.

After Alec jokingly called it "The Hilaria Show," Hilaria jumped in and corrected her husband: "No, I think we are going to see, you know, we're going to see how it feels to be out there."

"It's gonna be great. You're a winner," Alec said, gushing over his wife, which prompted her to turn around and snap, "Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking."

"I'm sorry," Alec apologized, before Hilaria repeated her command, this time holding her hands up: "When I'm talking, you're not talking."

She then turned back to face the interviewer and joked, "This is why we'll just have to cut him out of the show."

While the moment was meant to be funny, it did start to feel tense as Hilaria attempted to course correct.

"No, I mean I think this is a really raw show and it's very real and we took a lot of chances and we'll see where it leads us," she said of the reality series, which aired its first episode Feb. 23. "We'll see what it feels like to have it be out there and then we'll see if people like it; that's another thing, too, you know."

Elsewhere in the interview, Alec was asked about whether it's easier to memorize a script or to just be himself and let the cameras roll on unscripted television.

And by far, the Rust actor said unscripted is harder, telling Extra he sometimes finds the need to add silliness to their daily routine to spice things up for the viewers at home.

"You don't want it to be dull, and if you show the way our life really is, after like an hour, it's like the same thing," Alec said, referring to the couple's routine with their seven young kids.

Hilaria, however, said she didn't get that silly vibe, in part because she claims it was all "cut" from the show.

"No. We just cut all that part out. We cut you out, when you're tying to make it silly," she quipped before accusing Alec of "distracting" her throughout the interview as he tried to cut in with sweet jokes and comments aimed at his wife.

"Oh my God, you're distracting me right now. Now you're just doing that, why? Why are you distracting me?," Hilaria snapped.

The 66-year-old actor apologized and explained, 'I'm just captivated by your beauty."

As she turned back towards the cameras, the actor called her "beautiful'" again, prompting Hilaria to turn over and look at Alec, this time with a more stern warning.

"Oh my God! Stop, you're annoying me. Stop. It's not cute. No, he's distracting me," she said as Alec sent a look in the camera's direction.

He then mouthed something at the camera before walking away as Hilaria tried to regain control of the interview and divert the conversation back to the routine the couple has at home with their family.

And while the interviewer tried to play the dynamic off as Hilaria mothering her husband, the internet had a very different take on the back-and-forth, calling it "horrible," "annoying," and even "abusive."

"Wow, that was a very, very bad moment right there🤦🏻‍♀️," one user wrote in the comments of the clip, with another adding, "She seems abusive….thats scary."

Another poked fun at Hilaria's Spanish accent, which has been a criticism of the yoga instructor since entering the public eye, writing, "She's so insufferable and her fake Spanish accent is annoying."

As for Hilaria, neither she nor Alec have addressed the clip, but she did share photos from their night out, captioning the pics, "What an iconic New York night celebrating the grand opening of @PlanetHollywood in #TimesSquare ✨🪩🗽 @AlecBaldwinInsta and I had so much fun hosting the evening’s festivities! Grateful to you, @RealRobertEarl 🩷."

