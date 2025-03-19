Kendall Jenner Criticizes Khloe Kardashian for Being 'Cold' to Ex Lamar Odom

Hulu

"I felt like there was a level of forgiveness that's lacking," Kendall said to Kylie after watching Khloe and Lamar's conversation -- which she didn't even know happened until getting a screener of the episode.

Kendall Jenner has a bone to pick with sister Khloé Kardashian.

On Thursday's new hour of The Kardashians, the model shares her true thoughts about Khloé's recent meeting with ex-husband Lamar Odom, during a candid conversation with Kylie Jenner.

As the siblings catch up, Kendall noted it was "pretty crazy" Khloé and her ex even met up, saying, "I can't believe it's been so long." She then, to the surprise of viewers, then said she "didn't even know that happened" until she got a cut of the episode in which the conversation happened.

While Kendall had watched it, Kylie still hadn't when they spoke.

"It was kind of sad. And it was also cool to see them together, I guess. But I have my personal thoughts on it," Kendall continued. "Just because I think Khloe could have been a bit gentler. I feel like I saw something in her that I see with Tristan."

"I'm not taking away what she's been through, because she's definitely been through much more than I have in my life. But I think it was interesting to see how cold she can be," Jenner said, before Kylie added, "I don't disagree with that."

During the episode, things got a little awkward -- and a bit heated -- between Kardashian and Odom, especially after he referred to her as "babe." She snapped at him, telling him that using pet names "doesn't play with me ... last time I saw you, you couldn't speak." Even Malika Haqq, who was there when the pair met up, called her comment "harsh."

"Khloe felt tense, which is all fair. I've never been through what Khloe's been through ... but for her sake, I felt like there was a level of forgiveness that's lacking," Jenner continued of her criticism in a confessional.

"I understand there are parts of her that are uncomfortable, but I've seen this reaction with Tristan as well," she continued, referring to how she believes Khloé sometimes acts around ex Tristan Thompson as well. "I remember when Tristan and her got friendly again and were coparenting, she was kind of snarky with him around other people because she didn't want to be judged by everyone else for being around him, because he did bad things."

Speaking with Kylie, Kendall said it was okay for Khloé to "forgive and not forget," while still finding "compassion" for Lamar. Kendall said the whole conversation "made me sad," adding that she "cried watching it."

When asked by a producer whether she had spoken with Khloé about how she perceived her behavior, Jenner said she hadn't -- but wants to.