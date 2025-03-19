Khloé Kardashian Feels 'Born Again' After Not Having Sex 'In Quite a Long Time'

Hulu

During the candid conversation, Kim Kardashian also admits to traveling everywhere with lingerie -- despite not meeting "randoms" for hookups.

It sounds like Khloé Kardashian's sex life is all but nonexistent

On Thursday's new hour of The Kardashians, she, Kim Kardashian and their glam squad grabbed dinner together in Italy ahead of an Andrea Bocelli concert -- where talk turned to all the eligible, high-profile men who would also be attending the show.

"Let's get Khloé laid," hairstylist Chris Appleton exclaimed, before Kardashian responded, "You're obsessed with knowing that I haven't had sex ... He loves that I haven't had sex in so many years."

In a confessional, she added, "I just haven't been intimate in quite a long time, so, we're going back to square one. Born again" -- before joking about what her dating future could look like.

"On Instagram, I did see someone who married the Eiffel Tower, some food, a cell phone, so that might be me in the next couple years," she quipped. "Marrying something like my bed, that would be so nice. And you won't talk back."

Khloé's family has been on her in recent years about getting back into the dating world, following her split from Tristan Thompson and her love life taking a backseat to her children.

In January, she revealed she hasn't dated anyone in three years -- explaining, "I'm not dating because my relationship with my kids is everything to me."

During the conversation, she clarified that she could "get someone to have sex with," but simply doesn't "want to have sex right now."

As they continued to talk, Kim then revealed that whenever she goes on vacation, she "always brings hot lingerie, so I can feel myself." She then specified she didn't mean that literally, adding, "I never want to be left without anything that I would possibly need on a trip, so I pack all the necessities."

Kardashian reiterated the lingerie wasn't for any vacation hookups -- saying in a confessional, "I don't meet randoms, I would never just meet someone and be like, 'Oh, come over,' and I just have lingerie on."

"I don't live my life like that. Just so you know," she added.

The conversation ended with Khloé joking that while her "love life is nonexistent," something could happen between her and Appleton -- who is gay -- "if we get drunk enough."