Masked Singer Reveals Turn-of-the-Millennium Teen Heartthrob in Emotional Unmasking

There wasn't a dry eye in the house after this week's emotional unmasking following a night at the Grand Ole Opry with some heartfelt and heartbreaking performances from Boogie Woogie, Pearl, and Griffin.

The Masked Singer had a new surprise mask this week as someone new joined the panel as a fill-in for Nicole Scherzinger's fill-in, Rita Ora. We even got a clue tying her famous face to all three remaining Group B finalists.

It turns out that super-sleuths can find a way to connect the secret identities of Boogie Woogie, Pearl, and Griffin to guest panelist Casey Wilson, famous for Saturday Night Live, Happy Endings, and Drunk History (that last one makes sense when you hear another clue later!)

Casey made her TMS debut and did very, very well for a first-time guesser, quickly surpassing Ken with ambition when she threw out Carrie Underwood's name, before settling down and even getting praise from her fellow panelists for her clue-connecting.

The theme of the night was the Grand Ole Opry and tears, apparently, as it was a show filled with heartfelt and heartbreaking performances, while the big unmasking at the end of the night left everyone in their feels.

But how do we get from there to here? Which celeb falls just short of their dreams of advancing to the next round? And which famous face left everyone feeling some kind of way? You know what's next!

Let's jump right in with this week's mask. And don't worry, before we get to the shocking unmasking(s), we're going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Casey Wilson first. We do this because we love ... to torture you.

Group B Top 3

("Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)," Big & Rich) We're not sure any song by finalists has sounded as polished as this one. Boogie Woogie, Pearl, and Griffin took to country music like that was the world they were coming from -- or at least one they're each deeply familiar with. All three of them sounded fantastic, with lots of grit, power, and range on display. They were clearly having a blast on the uptempo track, and immediately proved just how deep the talent is in this group. How do you send one home?

ROUND 1: Grand Ole Opry Night

Pearl

("Here You Come Again," Dolly Parton) Pearl had that little break in her voice and that slightly nasally twang that defined so much of early country, Dolly included. She could not feel more natural and appropriate on this song, which she clearly feels a strong connection with. It showed off so much character and personality as she showed a tender side to her wide vocal arsenal.

Clues & Guesses: Pearl choosing to sing Dolly Parton for Grand Ole Opry Night was no mistake, as she has adored the country music legend for years. She even shared the story of when the pair got to share the stage, and she did not know what to wear.

Luckily, Dolly not only had the perfect outfit on, she told Pearl she has two of everything and gave her the spare -- which fit perfectly. Along the way, we saw a Christmas wreath, a red carpet, and an angel.

Her on-stage clue was a flexing bicep, which Pearl explained, "As a strong woman, there's nothing I like more than making others feel strong, too. In fact, I've been quoted as saying that."

Last week, our tough superstar opened up about part of how she gained some of that hard exterior, revealing that she left her small town home as a teenager before graduating high school and wound up working at a bar.

While showing us herself working on a diagram of football plays, Pearl said she broke into the big time "almost by accident." Other clues included a crescent moon, deer painting in the background, her face on a Wanted poster, and her sweeping and taking out the trash at her early days bar job.

Her on-stage clue was the phrase "Best Seller," which she added context to by saying, "I'm a bit of a ghostwriter myself. I know how to put pen to paper."

The main thrust of Pearl's backstory in her first clue package was that, like a Pearl, she is the treasure within a tough exterior. She's always loved performing and sees herself as a softy at heart, but no one else really sees her like that because she finds it hard to shake that hard edge.

She said that "people like me aren't promised a chance at a big break," so she took any gig she could get until she finally made it. Along the way, we saw a beach, a boat marina, a seaside bar, where she picked from a bowl of cherries, an umbrella, and a baseball.

When asked how this takes her outside of her comfort zone, Pearl told Nick, "I can tell you that I've dressed this fancy before. Usually when I'm on the red carpet and they ask me what I'm wearing, I just say, I got it on sale."

Ken was quick to jump up with the first guess, throwing out Cheryl Crow's name, with the "strong arm" possibly representing her song "Strong Enough," and she performed a tribute to Dolly at her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Jenny, though, considered Trisha Yearwood, with her Christmas albums and song "Powerful Thing," or Kellie Pickler kind of just because.

Casey was stoked to make her first-ever guess, tying the bicep to her fitness book and former American Idol -- and current Idol judge -- Carrie Underwood. The internet also threw out some pretty unlikely guesses, like Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett.

But the guess that continues to pick up the most steam is "Redneck Woman" Gretchen Wilson, who's always "Here for the Party." Gretchen did drop out of the 8th grade to go work as a cook and bartender in a bar in rural Illinois after growing up in Pocahontas, IL (pop. 680).

And, to tie with these latest clues, she's said that after she praised Dolly Parton's pants, the icon let her wear them when the two of them shared the stage as part of a tribute to women in country music at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Griffin

("Take Me Home, Country Roads," John Denver) Griffin built to a powerful crescendo with a beautiful vocal performance throughout. We could hear the dust of the road in his voice, as well as the connection to that journey through life that it represents. It was a deeply heartfelt performance. And while we're still not sold on him being a singer by trade, he's got a lot of talent in this area, should he ever wish to hone it.

Clues & Guesses: Griffin opened up about person struggles in his third clue package, as well as the support of his large family at home. He shared that he'd moved his family to the country for some peace and quiet, and has no regrets as it's brought them closer than ever.

He said that without their strength when he doesn't have it, and without his kids making him smile on tough days, he might not have made it through this past tough year. Visual clues through his story included a remote control with just the buttons for 2 and 3 and a first aid kit.

His on-stage boot clue was an outline of Texas. Griffin added, "The Lone Star State played a very big role in making me a star." Nick quickly said that clue helped him with who's behind this soft-hearted mask.

Teased and bullied growing up for his love of theater and Broadway, Griffin previously shared that he made a literal fort where he obsessed over the Ghostbusters soundtrack, and other favorites. He said that the bullying led to some dark thoughts.

We saw that record player, as well as a movie camera and a flying bat. We also saw a photo of Lamp, who was Melissa Joan Hart back in Season 9.

Former guest McKenna Grace also shared a video clue, which was, "Not only is he an incredible performer, but he's an even better person. He's like a dad on the set. I'd know this because I've co-starred with him." Griffin shared, 'McKenna's fantastic, she's had a great career, and one of my kids thinks I'm very cool because I once worked with her."

An overnight success, according to his first clue package, Griffin shared that he wasn't prepared for the massive heights of his fandom, saying that his "first hit immortalized" him. At this moment, he got hit in the head with a "School's Out" bell, suggesting he's got a teen star background -- maybe on a school-themed show?

Talking about his fame, he recalled the time a woman told him she would take dirt off of his car to take home to her children, suggesting the age of his fanbase at the height of his fame. We also saw a 6-pointed "star" that looked like a sheriff's badge and a VHS tape with a Jack-O-Lantern on it as he talked about how he learned he's "only human" lately, as his future was rewritten and he learned that this life is precious.

Now, he's ready to take every opportunity that comes his way, like this one. When asked what being on the show means, Griffin said, "The stage is my happy place. I love it here. I feel so lucky."

Jenny was inspired by the juxtaposition of going from someone who was bullied to "bringing it like this on the stage. I am blown away by you!"

Robin wondered if the Texas clue could be referencing Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler, while Ken considered Josh Hartnett, whose breakout film The Faculty was filmed in the Lone Star State.

Casey, though, has had the advantage of watching from home and has been getting a "TV actor vibe" from Griffin. She tied the Texas clue to his breakout film role in Varsity Blues, which came around the same time he took over teen TV on Dawson's Creek. And her guess just happens to line up with the internet's favorite guess, too, one James Van Der Beek.

James was diagnosed in August 2023 with colorectal cancer, keeping his battle private until November 2024, which would give him that sense that life is precious, as well as that strength and support that he's gotten from his family. We could also tie that 2 and 3 on the TV remote to his show Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.

He was also an unabashed theater kid, starring in a middle school production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and making his off-Broadway debut at just 16 years old. He was part of an a cappella group in college, which affirms his vocal chops, too, dropping out when Dawson's Creek went to series.

Boogie Woogie

("Something in the Water," Carrie Underwood) Boogie Woogie took to this song like this was his headline concert and somebody just put a silly costume on him. This was a masterful performance that will go down as one of the best all-time Masked Singer performances of any season. He could win with a performance like that! It was so tender, so empowering, so hauntingly beautiful … there are not the words.

Clues & Guesses: Boogie Woogie paid tribute to his mother in his latest clue package, referencing the fact he lost her just a few years back. Before that, their house was filled with her beautiful voice and the "happy songs and uplifting lyrics" she and his dad put out there.

Boogie Woogie said that after he lost her, he lost his hope for a bit. But playing old records of her music helped to revive his own optimism. We also got visual clues including a flag with crossbones on it, an "English 101" book, and a rose he placed in mom's memory.

His boot-scootin' clue was MLB. "People say I hit a real home run at the World Series," Boogie Woogie explained.

Turns out Boogie Woogie is a ray of positivity and sunshine all the time, something he got from his parents, who made kid shows. He said that he's been called everything from naive to sheltered to fake by the haters, but though it hurts, he won't let it get him down, or change who he is.

He even shared that he mostly gets told his positivity is inspiring, and has even saved lives. Visually in the package we saw a telescope with a star on the end of it, a disco ball, and a pair of tap shoes.

Previously, Ernie Hudson brought out his Ghostbusters clue, which was a scroll that read "Doctorate of Medical Science." Boogie Woogie explained, "Nothing scary about this clue. In fact, being attached to this show was a very pleasant surprise."

BW -- can we call you BW? -- came out with so much pump and swag in his first appearance, slamming into Nick and clearly having a blast looking like an oversized disco Muppet. As he owned this disco stage his clue package revealed that he spent his childhood wanting to be the center of attention.

As he tried to shift into entertainment, he found mixed success, though. He said he had dreams of being a clown, teaching himself to juggle, and a magician. He even entered a talent show and won, but when he shifted to trying to make it for real, he wound up struggling to make ends meet as a busker.

Visual clues included four quarters from 1972 in his busker's magician's hat, a Boogie Woogie Magazine, and the red, yellow, and blue balls he juggled. On stage, he said, "My main magic trick for this whole situation is to make the other monsters and singers disappear."

Robin wondered if it could be OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, who featured on a song called "Bones," while Ken is thinking it could be Gavin DeGraw. He tied the red rose to The Bachelor, which he was on, and the tap shoes clues to his son, "Dancing Shoes" and his time on Dancing with the Stars. Casey took the rose to the live Beauty and the Beast and guessed Josh Groban, who she also knows has sang at the World Series.

The top social guess remains Andy Grammer, whose father was notable children's singer Robert "Red" Grammar? His mother, Kathy Willoughby Grammer, who made music with Red. She also lost her battle with breast cancer in 2009, which Andy has admitted shaped him. Oh, and he brought the house down twice with the national anthem at the World Series: Game 1 in 2015 and Game 6 in 2022.

Andy also admitted to Parade back in 2015 that he thought he wanted to be a clown before he found music. But perhaps most tellingly, his song "Don't Give Up on Me" went viral in 2019 after it appeared in a poignant scene from Grey's Anatomy about Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) frustrations with the medical system failing patients. It was his second track on the show, after "Always," but definitely the more impactful one.

ROUND 2: Battle Royale

One mask comes out of the night unscathed, advancing based on votes alone, but after what Boogie Woogie just put down, can any one beat him? Honestly, it was a very competitive night all around, with both Pearl and Griffin really delivering stellar performances, as well.

For us, though, BW earned his spot in the next round. But it looks like Pearl touched the audience even more, sending her straight into the next round. So it's a big congratulations to Pearl, who will join Paparazzo and Coral in the Lucky Six. But who will join them?

Griffin v Boogie Woogie

("I Had Some Help," Post Malone f. Morgan Wallen) Griffin stumbled a bit with the faster cadence of those opening bars but found his rhythm quickly enough as he moved toward the chorus. It wasn't a pitch-perfect performance, and clearly a bit out of his comfort zone, but it was a lot of fun. Boogie Woogie took to the song like he'd written it, with a tenderness in those opening bars that built to a powerful mid-section and then that sustained note at the end. This is a world class singer just having a good time. As much fun as Griffin is, we're not sure anyone can beat BW this season!

UNMASKING 6

Before the big reveal, Lucky Duck came out to add one more clue to help this hapless bunch, sharing that all three remaining finalists in Group B have a connection to one half of Season 6's Banana Split, Katharine McPhee. He then dropped a clue about his own famous identity, telling Casey it was "good to see you again," before adding that they were "in a historic TV series together," which the panel agreed could be either Saturday Night Live or Drunk History.

As for the actual vote, do we even have to try and predict this one? Is there any way, after two incredible performances coming basically back to back, that anyone could have survived that one-two Boogie Woogie blast? Certainly Griffin gave it his all, and has much to be proud of. He just got out classed here by one of the best we've seen yet.

His final Crack the Case Clue Case, that should cement the panel's guesses, was a football. Griffin explained, "It's been a big part of my career."

Robin Thicke: Kyle Chandler

Kyle Chandler Jenny McCarthy: Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray Ken Jeong: Josh Hartnett

Josh Hartnett Casey Wilson: James Van Der Beek

Props to Casey Wilson for aligning with the most likely guess, obviously connecting to Varsity Blues. Even the panel had nothing but praise for her guess, thinking it was the strongest one. "That's the last time I invite you here," Robin quipped before it was revealed that she was … right!

That makes her one for one!

James Van Der Beek has had a tough year for sure, but he and his family will both be able to share in the joy of his stellar run on this show, making it to these finals and only getting beat out by two people we're certain are professional singers.