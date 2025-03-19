Machine Gun Kelly Slams Music Critic for 'Pushing Random Hate Narrative' About Him

Getty

"This song is for one of my best friends who just passed away," the artist began telling the music critic about his latest track 'Your Name Forever.'

Machine Gun Kelly is not happy with some recent criticism of his music.

He took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the music reviewer Jesea Lee's critique of his new song, "Your Name Forever."

After Lee described MGK's song, making comparisons to Linkin Park while explaining it was made as a tribute to the late Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, he ended the video with a throwaway comment -- saying, "There's people that are gonna hate this just because it's MGK."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's that last comment that did not sit well with the singer.

"This song is for one of my best friends who just passed away," MGK commented under Lee's video. "Why would you insert a random comment about 'You might hate this because it's mgk' - don't comment about something that our hearts are broken over if your [sic] going to bring that energy."

He also asked for the reviewer to pull it back when talking about him.

"Quit pushing random hate narrative about me," he added. "I do nothing but show love and help progress the genre you report about."

Instagram

Lee responded to MGK, saying he made the comment "because there's a lot of people in the rock and metal world who have already formed an opinion about MGK and they crap all over everything he does no matter what."

"I was saying, put that aside and check out the song," he continued. "I don't believe I was pushing a narrative. I felt like I was addressing the narrative that's already there. Anytime I post a lot of MGK news, there are negative comments."

He said now that MGK posted about it to his Instagram Story, "his millions of fans are coming for me ... now I'm getting threatened, which seems like a bit much."

He concluded, "MGK, I am sorry that you lost a friend an d someone you care about, that's something I would. never joke about."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

MGK also opened up to his fans on Instagram about the heartbreaking loss and how it led to creating his latest song.

"I appreciate everyone listening to 'Your Name Forever,' the song for our bro Dingo that came about the same hour that he was passing away," he said on his Instagram Stories on March 18, after dropping the track.

"I had a weird feeling in my gut. We were doing a completely different song and, out of nowhere, I just was like, 'Nah, let's make something different. I'm feeling...' The words I said was, 'I'm feeling angry.'"