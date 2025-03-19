Olivia Culpo Details 'Bleeding Everywhere' From Blood Clot Early in Pregnancy

Getty

Olivia Culpo had a scary start to her pregnancy.

The social media influencer and model, who is expecting her first child with husband Christian McCafferty, took to TikTok to share some insight into the early days of her first pregnancy with a nine-week update.

In the video, Culpo shared that she was down with pneumonia for two weeks before being put on bedrest by her doctor for an additional two once it was discovered that she had gotten a subchorionic hematoma.

"I've been truly on bedrest for, like, four weeks," Culpo said in the clip, which was filmed on Dec. 12 when she was 9-weeks pregnant. "Towards the end of the two weeks of being really sick, I got a subchorionic hematoma which is basically a blot clot in my uterus and I was bleeding everywhere."

Per the Cleveland Clinic, a subchorionic hematoma is "when blood forms between a baby's amniotic sac and the uterine wall. It can cause vaginal bleeding during pregnancy."

"[The doctor] said you can't go anywhere, you can't travel … just truly, stay in bed," Culpo, who announced her pregnancy in March, shared.

She was prescribed progesterone suppositories, which she said helped to "keep the environment best" for her unborn child, allowing the uterine wall to calm down and the "placenta to attach."

"I'm really grateful that everything is going well so far," Culpo gushed before giving advice to other expectant mothers who may be going through the same thing. "Anybody out there with a subchorionic hematoma, or SH as they call it, I hope that this video helps you. If you experience a lot of intense bleeding in your first trimester, it's not only the worst case you're thinking. Go to your doctor, ask them about the progesterone suppositories."

She continued, "I really do believe [the progesterone suppositories are] the only reason why I’m still carrying this baby. I just hope that this can help anybody else going through this, anybody feeling alone. I'm so sorry to anybody -- I can't even think about the devastation you feel losing your baby at any stage. God, I can't even go there."

"Hope this will help somebody not feel alone," Culpo added before getting emotional.

The video comes after Culpo revealed to her followers that she thinks she's having a baby boy.

Using some "old wives" gender predictions, Culpo answered a series of questions, walking to the right side for girl and left for boy.

Culpo first indicated that her heart rate is below 140, which falls under the boy category, and shared she's been having more salty cravings over sweet, another indication that she may be having a boy.

However, when it came to the question of morning sickness, Culpo said she has been having both morning sickness and headaches, which also is said to indicate a girl.

Although she answered more girl than boy, when asked what her intuition is, Culpo said she still thinks she's having a baby boy.