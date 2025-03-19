OnlyFans Model Hit with Murder Charge After Man Asking to Be Wrapped 'In Saran Wrap Like Mummy' Dies

Getty

The victim allegedly reached out to the content creator for a BDSM experience, as his specific fetish requests and "troubling videos" of what went down between them before his death are detailed by police.

An alleged arrangement between a man seeking to fulfill his fetish fantasies and an OnlyFan creator making content for her account ended in his death -- and the woman facing murder charges.

31-year-old Michaela Rylaarsdam was arrested in February and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 56-year-old Michael Dale, who died following an encounter between the pair in 2023.

Per an arrest affidavit, via FOX 5, it was Dale who reached out to Rylaarsdam via an escort website, before he made a series of BDSM requests of the then-29-year-old content creator. She later told police it was her first time trying fetish behavior, which she recorded with the plan of using it for content on her page.

Among his alleged requests: Dale wanted her to "wrap him up in saran wrap like a mummy," glue his eyes shut, and glue women's boots onto his feet. Authorities said his legs were wrapped in saran wrap and boots were glued to his feet during the encounter at his Escondido home on April 17, 2023.

At some point during the four-hour meeting -- during which police said Dale "appeared intoxicated" -- a bag was allegedly placed over his head and secured with duct tape for at least eight minutes. Authorities responded to the scene after a call from Rylaarsdam claiming he became unresponsive.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brain dead the following day; he was taken off life support and died shortly after.

Per the affidavit, Rylaarsdam showed her phone to police, with police saying texts confirmed Dale requested to have his legs wrapped and glue poured into his eyes.

She also had what police called "several troubling videos" of Dale on the phone, which allegedly showed Rylaarsdam performing a sex act on him while he had his wrists and legs bound, appearing unresponsive with a bag over his head.

Rylaarsdam allegedly denied putting the bag over Dale's head, or securing it there. She has pleaded not guilty and will appear in court next week for a hearing; she remains in jail without bail.

While prosecutors acknowledge evidence allegedly shows Dale "hired her to perform bondage acts and fetish acts," they claimed to The San Diego Union-Tribute that there's "no indication that he asked her to obstruct his breathing, asked her to put tape over his mouth, asked her to put a plastic bag over his head."

Her defense attorney, David Cohen, maintains "there was no intent to kill and no attempt to cover this up," saying his client "acted appropriately when she realized this was a problem."