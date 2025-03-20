Amanda Seyfried Praised for Accepting Her 'Real' Skin While Showing Eczema In Makeup Tutorial

YouTube

"The rash is screaming. But that's OK, because I'm gonna cover it, so I can go out in public. It's funny how eczema makes you feel," the Mamma Mia! star shared.

Amanda Seyfried isn't afraid to appear makeup-free.

The Mean Girls star appeared in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video released March 18, which showed the 39-year-old actress opening up about her "unfiltered eczema routine."

"You might be thinking: 'What's that on her face?'" Seyfried said in the clip referring to a red rash around her mouth.

"That's my eczema, and I, too, suffer from perioral dermatitis," she explained.

"When I was 19, I started developing a rash, and I learned about a lot of medicated products -- I learned a lot about just products in general from my dermatologist at the time," she said, before showing the products she uses to even out her skin tone.

After washing her face with the Jenette Cacao Herb Infused Soap Bar in the clip, she noted how she was aware she may have angered the area as it turned bright red.

"I'm using this medicated cream for this little cutie mustache," the mother-of-two added. While she noted her skin "has gotten better over the years," she did suffer from a flair up a couple years ago.

As she continued to pat makeup on her face using her fingers, she stressed that this was "not a red carpet look."

Fans flocked to the comment section on YouTube to share their appreciation for the actress being transparent with her skin issues and how to rock a more natural look.

"Woah, no botox, eczema, black spot and red eyelids! She's real and just accepted her skin and age. I support 100%," one social media star said.

"It so cool that such a beautiful actress would allow us to see the flaws in her skin like that," another added.