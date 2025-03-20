Bruce Willis' 70th Birthday Tributes -- See Heartfelt Posts from Demi Moore, Emma Heming & Daughters

Instagram

"It's been a privilege to witness all these different characters enlived, and engraved into history," Tallulah Willis wrote in part, while the actor's wife thanked fans for how they "rally for him" amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis' family is sharing their love and support for the beloved actor on his 70th birthday, which was March 19.

Emma Heming

Willis' wife gave a sweet shoutout to the Die Hard star on Instagram. Heming posted a throwback photo of Willis posing on an ATV, smiling as he gave a thumbs up to the camera.

"it's Bruce's birthday, and if there's one thing I know, it's that there's no greater fan than a Bruce fan," Heming captioned her post. "So flood him with all the love today -- he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch."

"I love how you rally for him, and I'm so grateful that he has you ✨," added Heming, who shares daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with Willis.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore shared a heartwarming tribute to Willis on Instagram. The actress posted a carousel of photos of herself, Willis, and their blended family appearing to celebrate his birthday, including a shot of her, Willis, and their daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, huddled together on the couch. (See top of the post.)

"Happy birthday, BW! We love you ♥️," Moore, 62, captioned her post.

The Oscar nominee and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000.

Tallulah Willis

Tallulah Willis, 31, shared multiple posts on Instagram in honor of her father's birthday.

The first post featured a photo of a framed black-and-white still from Die Hard. Tallulah captioned the iconic photo, "happy 70th to my favorite friend! you are a light that can never be dimmed! I love you so proud to be your baby Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis 🐟🐠."

Tallulah's second post featured a sweet photo of herself and Willis posing for the camera together, seen below. In the caption, Tallulah praised her father and his legacy.

"he’s a spaceman, a hero with a badge, a sassy detective with unparalleled banter - and it’s been a privilege to witness all these different characters enlived, and engraved into history because of his innate sprit and soul," she began.

"but really - this is my Dad. throughout my childhood I was so frequently asked what it was like to have capital B Bruce Willis as a dad, that somehow these people thought that when they saw him jump off buildings via a 20ft screen he remained EXTRA LARGE," she continued.

Tallulah went on to call her father "a person, a man, a son, a kid from Jersey who hit the mother f--king jackpot of life by the stroke of luck he couldn’t even explain."

"I love this Jersey boy, who combed my hair in baths, and always made sure I layed a towel down before eating on his bed, and is known far and wide as the Corn Cake King to our safe circle of intimate," she said. "for years I would get red in the face when people found out my 'full' name. but, im pretty damn proud to be Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis."

Tallulah went on to share two more posts, which appear to have been taken at the family's gathering for Willis' birthday.

She posted photos of herself posing with her father and mother (see above). Tallulah can be seen wearing a green-and-white baseball tee that has the words "Willis" on the front, while Willis rocked a light blue blazer.

"Happy 70th to my favorite guy. I love my family 🎈🎈," she wrote.

In her third and final spot, Tallulah posted a sweet shot of her parents, writing, "My folks 😊 #HBDBW."

Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis, meanwhile, shared a fun video for her dad's 70th birthday, posting a video of Willis and Moore dancing.

"To the King…I love you Daddio," she captioned the video, below. "Happy 70th Birthday papa."

Her post came one day after she shared an update on her father's health to her Instagram Stories, according to PEOPLE.

During a Q&A, Rumer, 36, responded to a fan who asked how Willis is doing, writing, "He's doing great; thank you for asking. It is actually his 70th birthday tomorrow, so please wish my papa a big happy birthday."

Scout Willis

Willis and Moore's daughter Scout also honored her father on his 70th birthday, sharing a carousel of throwback photos and videos on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time. 🐐Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him," she captioned her post. "The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world."

The 33-year-old singer went on to share a post a few hours later on Wednesday, in which she reflected on how Willis inspired her to pursue music.

"I cried a lot this morning, because I'm a baddie and grief is non linear and I am so full of love. Grief it's the price I pay to get to feel this depth of love and I would never give my grief away," she began in the caption of her post, which featured a selfie and a fun throwback Vine video of Willis. "I'm in Nashville making a record right now and Im just so deeply aware that the music i make is a direct result of the musical education my dad made sure I got, Because it was his absolute joy to share what he loved with me."

"Every time I smirk and audaciously ask for more and every time I feel so f--king insatiable that I want to devour the entire world because I am so GODDAMN in love with life, I am my father's child," Scout continued. "I'm so full of feeling today and just extending this massive Love to anyone feeling deeply today. Enjoy this vine I made of my dad in 2014."

