Alleged Text Messages Between Arrested Teacher & Teen Boy Revealed: 'Love Having Sex with You'

DuPage County State's Attorney's Office

While the teacher and 15-year-old appeared to speak about their "passionate" and "intimate" time together, she reportedly claims it's all a "blackmail" attempt and "everybody comes after her because she is good looking."

Sexual text messages allegedly sent between an Illinois teacher and student, found by the latter's mother, have led to an arrest -- and now, some of those messages have been revealed.

Christina Formella, 30, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, one count of Criminal Sexual Assault, and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, who accuses her of having "an inappropriate sexual relationship" with a 15-year-old boy.

In court docs, via WGN 9, the alleged relationship was exposed via texts between the pair.

"I love you so so much mama," the student reportedly wrote to Formella, who was his soccer coach and tutor. "I love you sooooo much baby ... Even though this morning was short, it was perfect," she allegedly replied, before he said, "I know baby it was perfect baby so perfect."

"I love having sex with you," she allegedly wrote, as he responded, "I know baby I love it so much ... It feels so good ... It's so passionate ... It's so intimate ... It's so perfect."

The investigation into Formella began on Saturday, March 15 -- after the victim and his mother went to Downers Grove Police Department to report "inappropriate sexual contact." The mom allegedly discovered a text message thread on her son's cell phone between him and the teacher.

The teen also reportedly claimed the two began texting "a year and a half ago," adding that they even FaceTimed.

The investigation's findings, per the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, allege the pair were in a classroom together in December 2023 for a tutoring session when "Formella sexually assaulted the boy." She was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop.

"The allegations against Ms. Formella are extremely disturbing," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin in a statement. "It is alleged that she used her position of trust and authority as a tutor and a coach to sexually assault a minor student. The type of abuse and behavior alleged in this case will not be tolerated."

"I want to thank our team of detectives for their dedication and thorough investigation of this deeply concerning case," added Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries. "The safety and well-being of our children remain our highest priority, and we will take all necessary actions to ensure that anyone engaging in this type of conduct is held accountable. I would also like to thank DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, his office, and the DuPage County Children’s Center for their assistance with this case."

Per court docs reviewed by DailyMail.com, Formella told police "everybody comes after her because she is good looking and she is just a good person who cared too much about [the boy]."

When asked about the texts, she allegedly said the teen "grabbed her phone" when she left it unattended and he "sent the message to his phone, had then deleted the message from her phone, and had saved it to his phone as blackmail."

Though Formella also allegedly had mentions of the student in her Notes app, she reportedly told police the notes were an "outlet for her anxiety" -- and anything involving sex was about her husband.