Bodycam Shows Man Wandering Neighborhood After Allegedly Killing Son, Girlfriend with Shotgun

The boy reportedly called his mother "in distress" after being shot by his dad -- as the victims' family shout "I hope you rot in hell" at him in court.

A father in Syracuse, New York was condemned in court by his alleged victims' loved ones, after being accused of killing his 11-year-old son and girlfriend with a shotgun. This after bodycam footage shows police arrest him while wandering around his neighborhood in a daze hours following the crime.

David Huff, 43, was arraigned on murder charges in the deaths of son Jeremiah Huff and girlfriend Yeraldith Tschudy, 32, on Wednesday. The two were killed on Monday night in his home, with Huff accused of shooting them both with a shotgun.

According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, via Syracuse.com, it was the boy's mother -- who was not in the home -- who called 911 to report a shooting, after getting a call from her son, who "was in some distress." Speaking with NEWS 10, the child's mom, Samantha Gallup Peltier, said he called her after he had been shot, but before he died.

The boy's grandfather also called police, saying his son had opened fire in the home and was trying to shoot him. He reportedly said it appeared Huff ran out of bullets.

When police arrived at the scene, Huff wasn't there and both victims were pronounced deceased. Authorities then put out an alert to the public, naming Huff as a suspect in a double homicide investigation. Following an overnight search, police received a tip from a nearby resident who spotted him.

Bodycam footage released by New York State Police shows officers rush to the scene and find the suspect walking on the sidewalk.

"How's it going man? You got any ID by chance? What's your name?" they ask Huff, who appeared a bit dazed in the footage. They quickly handcuff him, with Huff saying nothing other than "no, sir," when asked if he has anything on him. He was then charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

During his arraignment on Wednesday, those in the court room reportedly yelled, "Murderer," "You ruined this family," and, "I hope you rot in hell," at him. Per Syracuse.com, the child's mother shouted, "You killed your baby!"

Speaking with NEWS 10 about her son, Peltier added, "He loved to skateboard, and he loved to fish, and he loved to snuggle on the couch, and have a cup of coffee in the morning. And he loved every animal, and he loved being outside, and he loved nature, and he loved his father, and he's not here."

Tschudy's brother also spoke with the outlet, saying, "My sister was a wonderful human. She graduated from Roberts Wesleyan University with a master’s in social work. She loved to protect children with a passion. This is all I am gonna say."