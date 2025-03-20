Hilaria Baldwin Responds to Criticism Over Treatment of Alec In Viral Interview: 'Manterrupting'

The pair also responded to messages from women saying they would "treat" Alec better than his wife and haters saying "she would be nothing without him."

Hilaria Baldwin is giving some insight into how Alec feels after an awkward read carpet moment between them went viral.

The couple shared footage of themselves in bed together to Instagram on Wednesday, in which they they light-heartedly mouthed along to the audio of the original video -- swapping parts -- before laughing.

Hilaria then asked Alec: "And that is called, what's the word of the day?" His response: "Manterrupting."

The pair then continued to joke about the moment, adding that their new term could be either "positive," a "negative," or what they call a case of "correctile dysfunction."

"The whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time or sometimes our kids interrupt," Hilaria said, as one of their seven kids knocked on their door, interrupting their video.

Before leaving to attend to their children, Hilaria wanted to ensure their fans knew there was no bad blood between the pair after the seemingly awkward moment.

"And now that we cleared all of that up," she told Alec, "give me a kiss."

However, it didn't end there. Hilaria was posted another video to her 977k followers, offering Alec up for auction since she has been getting a lot of messages from women saying they would "treat" Alec better than her.

"Do you want to make a change? Just so you can talk more?" Hilaria asked Alec, who was spooning her in bed.

"Yeah I think that this isn't working between us, I think I need a change... I need a women who understands me," Alec jokingly said, with his arms still wrapped around her.

Things appeared to get a little tense between the couple last week when they were asked about their TLC series, The Baldwins.

The couple were speaking to Extra at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York City when Hilaria began to grow annoyed by her husband.

In a snippet of the interview shared to TikTok, the pair were asked whether a second season of their TLC reality show The Baldwins was possibly in the works.

After Alec jokingly called it "The Hilaria Show," Hilaria jumped in and corrected her husband: "No, I think we are going to see, you know, we're going to see how it feels to be out there."

"It's gonna be great. You're a winner," Alec said, gushing over his wife, which prompted her to turn around and snap, "Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking."

She then turned back to face the interviewer and joked, "This is why we'll just have to cut him out of the show."

While the moment was meant to be funny, it did start to feel tense as Hilaria attempted to course correct.