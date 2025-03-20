How Jenny Slate Reacted to Being Asked About It Ends With Us In New Interview

Getty

Following Blake Lively's allegations against Justin Baldoni regarding the film's production, the actress was asked to compare her experience filming It Ends With Us to shooting her upcoming TV series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which the actress promoted her new series Dying for Sex, Slate -- who starred as Alyssa, the sister of Baldoni's character, in It Ends WIth Us -- shared that she doesn't "have anything to say" about working on the set of the romantic drama.

Slate was asked to compare her experience filming It Ends With Us and Dying For Sex, which she shot after the former.

"I don't have anything to say about that," she replied. "Everything is its own thing. I poured my heart into this work, and every minute of [Dying for Sex] was important to me, and I just want to talk about that."

When THR then inquired how Slate plans to keep her boundaries during press interviews, the 42-year-old replied, "Anyone can ask anything, but my only responsibility is to speak about the work I'm there to promote."

"It was so important to me to get this job, so why would I spend time talking about anything but that?" she added.

Slate's comments come amid the legal drama between Lively and Baldoni, who directed It Ends With Us along with starring as Lively's on-screen husband. The actress has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during production.

Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of misconduct during production. She also alleged that Baldoni and his associates engaged in a retaliatory smear campaign designed to "destroy" her reputation. Lively later filed a federal lawsuit of her own, in which she reiterated the claims she alleged in the complaint. Baldoni has denied the allegations.

After Lively filed her initial complaint in December, Slate was among the celebrities who publicly expressed their support for Lively, calling the "attack" on her "terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening."

"As Blake Lively's castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation," Slate said in a statement to TODAY at the time. "Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her."

"What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening," she concluded. "I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side."

Following Lively's complaint and lawsuit, Baldoni then fired back with a lawsuit of his own against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well their publicist Leslie Sloane, Sloane's PR firm, and The New York Times, alleging civil extortion and defamation. The suit is seeking no less than $400 million in damages.

In February, Lively filed an amended complaint to her original lawsuit against Baldoni, in which she claims two other unidentified women felt "uncomfortable" on the set of the film -- adding that both of them are willing to testify against him.

The case is currently scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.