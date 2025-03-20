Meghan Markle Pens Amanda Hirsch Handwritten Note After Joke She Was 'Scared' for Her Amid New Show

Getty

The Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host shared the note she received from the Duchess of Sussex after making a joke she was "scared" for the royal ahead of the debut of Netflix's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

Is it still a clapback if it's delivered on royal stationary?

"Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared," Markle wrote on the monogrammed stationary card, "Don't be!"

"This is the fun part -- let's enjoy it," the Duchess of Sussex, who penned the note in cursive, added, before adding her signature.

Sharing a shot of the note to her Instagram feed, Hirsch captioned the post, "OH MY DUCHESS."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hirsch detailed the incident further on her Instagram Stories, sharing the first slide from her feed post with the caption: "Remember I said I was scared for Meghan's new show and the possible hate she would get bc for some reason ppl wanna hate on her about everything?"

Instagram

She also shared the second slide, which featured the hand-written note, telling her listeners that Markle has a "fan for life" in her.

"Like, obviously framing this," Hirsch gushed. "Beyond shook. Beyond spiraling. Did I smell the paper? Yes! Do I want my own monogram? Yes. Am I absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed? F--K. YES."

"@meghan, you have a fan for life," she added.

Instagram

Markle has come under fire since the release of her Netflix series earlier this month, which sees the Suits alum share her cooking tips and recipes, as well as tiny tidbits into her home life with husband Prince Harry and their kids Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

And while the show has been renewed for a second season, there have been several celebs who have criticized both the show and Markle, including Bethenny Frankel, Meghan McCain and most recently, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith.

"I honestly wouldn’t watch it," the cookbook author told Good Morning Britain, noting that she's generally "not a Meghan Markle fan."

"I just think there's more to life than how you look and how your friends think of you," she added.

Even Gwyneth Paltrow threw some subtle shade Markle's way when she was asked about the Duchess' foray into the lifestyle space in a recent interview, telling Vanity Fair, "I don't know Meghan and Harry. I mean, I've met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don't know her at all."