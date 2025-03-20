Michelle Obama Reveals Her Selfless Reason As To Why She Is Not Interested In Politics: 'Unthinkable'

YouTube

The former First Lady also revealed to Kylie Kelce something her and Barack disagree on amidst rumors the pair may be on the rocks.

When it comes to politics, Michelle Obama's time is over.

While appearing on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, the former first lady is putting an end to any further rumors about her heading back to the White House.

"I was so glad when we got out of the White House," Obama told Kelce before sharing that her children are a big part of why she won't be entertaining any role in politics.

"I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them," she said of daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

"They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity but they got a lot of practice of those years in the White House."

The highly respected Democratic voice has always had the question of running for political office, including the presidency, surrounding her by supporters and media. However, she sticks by her decision and choice as a mother.

"When people ask me, would I ever run [for office], the answer is no," Obama said.

She called out the people who are consistently asking, saying they "have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role."

She told Kelce that her girls "grew up" in the White House, spending more of their years there than any other home, referencing through the end of her husband former President Barack Obama's second term in 2017.

"Not only am I not interested in politics in that way but the thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves -- we've done enough," she shared before calling the idea "unthinkable" and "never going to happen."

Kelce -- soon to be mother-of-four -- noted how selfless Obama's reason was: "That's such a true mom answer, how will this impact your kids?"

Amidst rumors that there may be trouble in paradise between the Obamas, Michelle shared some candid tidbits about their relationship and their difference in opinions around bed time.

"Bedtime is the best time of the day," the 61-year-old said.

"My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed. He just doesn't understand."

Her optimal time? "Anytime after dinner," even when guests are over.

"I'm talking but, you know, the minute we finish up. I'm just trying not to go to bed before the sun goes down,"