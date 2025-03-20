Identical Twin Brothers Marry Twin Sisters in Double Wedding, Honeymoon Together

Instagram

The couples had dual ceremonies and a joint reception to mark the magical moment for both them and their families.

These couples took twinning to the next level.

Identical twin brothers Jeremy and Caleb Baker, 21, married another set of identical twins, 22-year-olds Kristen and Brooklyn Stutler, in a double wedding last weekend.

According to TODAY, on March 14, the couples had dual ceremonies and a joint reception to mark the magical moment for both them and their families.

Caleb and Brooklyn were first to tie the knot, with Jeremy as his best man and Kristen as the maid of honor, with Jeremy and Kristen saying "I do" Immediately after -- with Caleb and Brooklyn as best man and maid of honor, respectively, of course.

"Right after Brooklyn and Caleb's wedding, I quickly changed into my wedding dress and then we all lined up for mine and Jeremy's ceremony!" Kristen told the outlet.

The weddings were a long time coming for the twins, who met in 2016 at their church youth group.

Jeremy and Caleb were in eighth grade at the time, while Kristen and Brooklyn were in ninth. The couples started as friends, building a strong bond over the years.

"Brooklyn came up to me and goes, 'Hey, I'm a twin, too," Caleb recalled. "And we just sort of clicked right away."

But it wasn't until 2021 that romance bloomed for the couples after the girls' mother had been hospitalized, forcing Kristen and Brooklyn to move in with Jeremy and Caleb for a month.

That's when Kristen realized that her feelings for Jeremy went beyond just friendship.

"We were sharing a chair, and I put my head on his shoulder -- it was so comforting. And it was so strange," Kristen said. "After five years of friendship, I suddenly realized I had a crush."

Unbeknownst to her, Jeremy felt the same way. Soon after, Brooklyn began to see Caleb in a new light, and a few weeks later, the foursome were dating.

"They were waiting for us to make the first move!" Jeremy quipped.

They went on a double first date at the same time and same waterfront restaurant, but the men arranged for them to be seated at opposite ends of the dining room, giving them space and a little bit of privacy. Both relationships were also made official that night.

"We wanted to do things together, but still be our own people," Caleb said.

The couples even got engaged at the same time -- minutes apart from each other, in fact!

Jeremy brought Kristen to a beautiful lake, and proposed with a 2.5-carat emerald cut ring in a silver setting ... and one minute later, Caleb asked Brooklyn to marry him, at the top of a mountain, with an identical ring in a gold setting.

And in fitting fashion for these couples, they're also honeymooning together on a cruise to Mexico. But the twinning doesn't stop there -- upon their return home to Arizona, they'll be next door neighbors, living in side-by-side apartments!