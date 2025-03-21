Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo on Making Friends Online & Finding Your 'Chosen Family' (Exclusive)

The pair's characters become unlikely friends in their new film, as the actors open up about their real life interactions with others on social media and finding friends you can really trust in Hollywood.

What's going down in the DMs?

In their new film Bob Trevino Likes It, stars Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo spark up a random friendship over social media thanks to a mixup over their shared last name. With both of them struggling with issues at home, the unrelated pair start to become close and learn the meaning of "chosen family."

Connecting with others via Facebook and Instagram and the idea of finding familial support from those who aren't blood relatives are topics that hit close to home for both actors, who spoke with TooFab ahead of the film's release.

"I've met a lot of my friends from the internet. Usually we have mutual people, not complete strangers out of nowhere," Ferreira, 28, told TooFab. "I've been on the internet since I was 11 years old, so I've learned a lot ... but I have met some of my closest friends that I have from the internet and kind of being like strange, artsy weirdos, that being something that got us together."

"I think that the internet is really great for connection, especially when you use it in a wholesome way," she added.

While Leguizamo said he doesn't really connect with "random people" who contact him over DM, he added he has been known to strike up a conversation in the comments section of his posts. He said he has used social media to reach out to people like former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro and David Brooks at Mother Jones.

"I connected [with Jones] on DM randomly, we met up and linked up," he added.

Connecting via social media is just one way to meet your people these days, as more and more subscribe to idea of "chosen family" -- ie: people who are there for you when your bio-family isn't. As actors in Hollywood, both Ferreira and Leguizamo said finding other kindred spirits in the industry is incredibly important.

"You have to find that chosen family because you're gonna need it," said Leguizamo. "It's a little unrealistic what happens to you and you need people who you can share with and unload and you gotta find that group."

"I also feel as an actor, maybe I'm a little bit overly sensitive and a little more dramatic than most people, so it's heavily needed," Ferreira added with a laugh. "Especially, my personality type, I need to find people who really believe in me and don't see me as anything other than who I really am. It is to help me."

"So many people can see you as a money thing and they just throw you out when they don't want you anymore," the Euphoria actress continued, as Leguizamo said it's "not easy to trust in our industry."

"You have to be careful," he warned.

Since the duo's characters meet thanks to their shared last name, Trevino, we also had to ask -- have either of them made bonds with any other Leguizamos or Ferreiras?

"I share the same last name as Sky Ferreira who is an incredible artist so we love Sky Ferreira," shared the actress. "People always think we're related but we're not ... we both just have Portuguese last names."

"Well, my name is Leguizamo, so it is the most weirdest name," quipped John. "There's nobody who shares my last name. That's not gonna happen."

To see what director Tracie Laymon had to say about casting Ferreira and Leguizamo, as well as more about the true story behind the film, check out the video above.