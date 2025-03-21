Craig Conover Opens Up About 'Calm' Breakup Phone Call From Paige DeSorbo: 'Everything Was Normal'

Getty

Meanwhile Paige opened up about Craig's issues with communication and how she felt she had to "hide career milestones" from him, fearing he wouldn't be happy for her.

Craig Conover is opening up about the phone call that ended his relationship with Paige DeSorbo.

The Southern Charm star detailed the heartbreaking end to their three year relationship -- which was caught on camera -- during the series' Season 10 finale.

"Paige and I had a great Thanksgiving together," Craig revealed to his friends Austen Kroll and Shep Rose during the March 20 episode, which was shot in January 2025.

"Everything was normal at her parents, like our chemistry and everything. Then a couple weeks later she called me and was like, 'We gotta talk.'"

"I was like, 'I can't believe this is happening," the 36-year-old continued. "And it was really calm. She was like, 'I need to find myself.' And she's like, 'I have to take control of my life again and we need to break up.'"

Craig revealed that the conversation happened just before Christmas in 2024.

"When it happened, the only people that I wanted to tell was you guys," he noted, "but the truth is, I couldn't let it get out yet and it was a bummer because I was like, 'I don't know if I can tell Austen, and him and not say something?'"

Craig admitted that he kept it from his friends because he didn't want it to be "real." He said he felt so blindsided because the pair were discussing their future together and were planning on getting engaged.

"She asked me to buy her a ring and I did," the reality star explained. "I went to New York and designed this whole ring."

But then their dynamic started to change.

"Then she was like, 'Actually, hold off,'" he said. "Looking back, maybe that was her starting to panic or freak out. It's tough because I offered to move to New York like she asked me and to raise kids in Manhattan and she was like, 'You'll resent me forever if you have to live this life in New York.'"

However, Craig said he was willing to give it all up to be with the 32-year-old.

"I just think it's so rare for a love to come around. We were best friends, we loved each other, we had a great sex life. We just checked so many boxes," he shared.

Paige's Side

In the Summer House After Show, Paige reflected on her side of the break up.

"I think I loved him so much that I tolerated too much, and now that I'm out of it and I look back at things, I’m like, 'Oh, wait,'" she said, before revealing that she felt he made a lot of moments in her life about him.

"It was just embarrassing," she said. "So, that's something that I look back on now, and I'm like, 'Oh, wow, I really was very blinded.' I had to do a lot of damage control."

Paige -- who is one of the hosts of the podcast Giggly Squad -- revealed that she was suffering through panic attacks during the tour of her podcast and Craig said it was because she "worked too much."

"So, it played into his, 'Well, you work too much, and you shouldn’t be doing all of this.'"

She also claimed Craig wanted her to watch a documentary about ABBA and how working/touring was detrimental to the band's relationships.

"I was like, 'I just got a beta blocker prescription, but thank you so much for the nightly TV watch,'" she said, before saying Craig didn't have the best communication skills and felt she had to hide some of her career milestones.