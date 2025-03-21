Flavor Flav Recalls Contestant Pooping on Floor During Flavor of Love

Getty

"Oh my God, man, when that girl pooped on my floor, it was so stink, you could smell it through the TV," the hip-hop artist said.

Flavor Flav is recalling a foul-smelling moment in TV history.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly for an interview about his time on The Masked Singer, the rapper also reflected on his dating competition series Flavor of Love ... and one episode in particular.

"Oh my God. Man, let me tell you something, man, that was one of the most craziest episodes," he told the publication, referring to an hour where Tykeisha "Somethin'" Thomas pooped on the floor following an elimination.

"Oh my God, man, when that girl pooped on my floor, it was so stink, you could smell it through the TV," he exclaimed.

"Somethin'" appeared on the Public Enemy rapper's second season of his reality dating show. After hours of drinking and barely eating, she just couldn't control her bowels anymore ... and somethin' wound up all over the floor and stairs.

Before the poop seen 'round the world, Tykeisha was an adult toy model. After the show, she reportedly went back to the adult industry.

"Everybody see that Flav had a heart because I kept her around and I gave her another chance," he told the publication.

"And that's Flav, you know, I have a big heart. I have love for people, you know what I'm saying?" he continued. "And I don't condemn people for mistakes that they make. 'Cause we're all human and we all make mistakes. You know what I'm saying?"

"Sometimes people make mistakes and they want to be forgiven for it. Who am I not to forgive? And not only that but yeah, that was a great episode. It was crazy," he continued.

At first, the human feces on the stairs sent the cast into a panic, with costar Maria "Spunkeey" Dunbar saying in a confessional that she looked down and thought "Noooo!"

Flav, meanwhile, said in the confessional on the episode, "What is that f---ed up smell in my crib, yo?'"

"Oh my God, that smell was somethin', so I think I really gave her the right name," Flav joked on the episode, per EW.

In a recent interview on Storm TV, Thomas said she could have avoided this whole "s--tuation" if she wore a G-string, adding that producers told her if she went to the bathroom, "you're going home.