John Leguizamo Makes Viagra Confession on The View: 'It's an Up and Down Thing!'

ABC

During a sex conversation on The View, Leguizamo candidly revealed what made him start using Viagra -- before apologizing to the audience for starting things off "so rudely!"

John Leguizamo and the women of The View got into some Hot Topics on Friday's episode ... literally.

During the latest episode of the ABC daytime talk show, the actor joined the ladies on the panel, including Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, following Friday's Hot Topics segment, which included a steamy conversation about how sex differs as you get older.

Shortly after Leguizamo, 64, arrived at the table, Behar asked him if he had any thoughts on their spicy discussion, and the comedian took the opportunity to get candid about his own sex life.

"I'm on Propecia, so it's a different thing," Leguizamo said, mentioning the hair loss medication.

"Propecia for your hair makes your thing not work as much, so then you have to take Viagra to undo the Propecia. But, I want to have good hair," he continued. "It's an up-and-down thing."

As the ladies and the audience burst into laughter -- and Griffin cracked, "Literally!" -- Leguizamo chuckled as he looked at the audience, saying, "I'm sorry I started so rudely!"

The funny moment came after the women of The View shared their thoughts on Kate Hudson's recent comments about having sex in her forties. The actress said in an interview with Bustle that she enjoys the "freedom" of intimacy as she gets older, noting that she's "not a big fan of performative sex" and "sex isn't supposed to be pretty."

"What does she mean it's not supposed to pretty?" Behar asked after they showed the clip, which prompted Navarro to bring up porn.

"If you ever see porn -- not that I do -- the women always have high-heeled shoes on, they're always perfect. I've heard. ... That's performative sex, I think," Navarro said, adding that she agrees with Hudson.

"The older you get, the less inhibited you are, the more you know about the stuff and what buttons to push and pull and press," she continued, to which Haines quipped, "What are you pulling?"

Hostin, 56, meanwhile, agreed that "sex in your forties is great," jokingly adding that it "can be great in your fifties" as well.

While Behar noted that things change when a woman reaches menopause, Navarro assured her cohost and viewers that there are "things now that you can take that help you."