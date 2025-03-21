Kamala Harris' Niece Calls JD Vance an 'Embarrassment' After He Accuses Former VP of Drinking on the Job

Getty

Kamala Harris' niece isn't going to stand for any slander against her aunt, and surely not from the current Vice President, J.D. Vance.

Meena Harris took to a X (formerly Twitter) to clap back at a comment Vance made during an interview with Vince Coglianese, in which he accused the former VP of drinking "four shots of vodka before every meeting."

"He's an embarrassment to the office, an embarrassment to his family, and an embarrassment to the country. Even Trump is embarrassed by him," Meena, who is the daughter of Kamala's sister, Maya, wrote over a snippet of Coglianese's interview with Vance. "He won, but somehow he still manages to be the loser, obsessing over her more than she's ever thought about him."

He’s an embarrassment to the office, an embarrassment to his family, and an embarrassment to the country. Even Trump is embarrassed by him. He won, but somehow he still manages to be the loser, obsessing over her more than she's ever thought about him. Like bro why do you think… https://t.co/lQun2nlcrA — Meena Harris (@meena) March 21, 2025 @meena

Instead of focusing so much on Kamala, Meena advised Vance turn his attention to his wife, Usha.

"Like bro why do you think about my aunt more than your wife??," Meena added.

She even noted that the pinned tweet on Vance's X profile is about the former VP, further fueling Meena's claims that he's obsessed with Kamala.

"His pinned tweet is still about her……..move on, girl!!," she quipped.

His pinned tweet is still about her……..move on, girl!! — Meena Harris (@meena) March 21, 2025 @meena

The scathing accusation from Vance came after Coglianese asked how he's doing the job of vice president differently from Harris.

"That's one way that Kamala tried to bring herself into the role, is these word salads," Vance continued. "And I think that I would need the help of a lot of alcohol to answer questions the way Kamala answered questions."

Elsewhere in the interview, Vance shared his belief that Kamala and former president Joe Biden didn't have the same level of trust he and President Donald Trump share, but said his opinion was based on "guesswork" as he doesn't speak to either Biden or the former VP frequently.

"My sense is that there wasn't a level of trust between Biden and Harris," Vance said. "She was just less empowered to do her job. Luckily, I'm in a situation where the president trusts me, where if he asks me to do something, he believes it's going to happen. … I feel empowered in a way that I think a lot of vice presidents haven't been, but that's all in the service of accomplishing the president's vision."

Harris has yet to respond to the comments herself, with a Fox News report noting that that CAA, who rep her for. speaking engagements, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.